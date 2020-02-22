Morehead St. holds off Tennessee St. for 66-63 win

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) -- James Baker scored 21 points with nine rebounds and three blocks and Morehead State survived Tennessee State 66-63 on Saturday.

Jordan Walker made 1 of 2 foul shots with nine seconds left for a 66-63 lead before Michael Littlejohn missed a 3-point attempt with three seconds left. LJ Bryan made 1 of 2 free throws for the Eagles (13-16, 7-9 Ohio Valley Conference) to end a tie at 55 and they never trailed again. Tennessee State led 39-37 at halftime.

Djimon Henson scored 14 and Talon Cooper 11 for Moorehead State, who finished 24-of-48 shooting despite missing 12 of 18 3s. Moorehead State also missed nine of 21 foul shots, but Tennessee State (16-13, 8-8) went to the foul line just three times making just one.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Wesley Harris paced the Tigers with 20 points and Michael Littlejohn and Emmanuel Egbuta scored 13 apiece.

---

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25