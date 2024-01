Morecambe v Crewe: League Two game postponed because of waterlogged pitch

Tuesday's League Two game between Morecambe and promotion-chasing Crewe has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

A pitch inspection deemed the playing surface unplayable after persistent heavy rain.

A new date for the rearranged fixture has yet to be announced.

The UK is being hit by Storm Jocelyn on Tuesday, a day after Storm Isha caused havoc and left at least two people dead.