Morecambe players express concern over playing due to pay delay

Morecambe have been unable to pay wages due at the end of April after owner Jason Whittingham failed to make funding available.

In a statement, the Shrimps said that despite Whittingham's assurances that funding would be available to cover this month's wages prior to Sunday's due date, it had not been received and salaries have not been paid.

Uncertainty due to the delay has caused a number of first-team players to express concern about playing against Swindon Town on Saturday in their final game of the season, the club added.

"Regardless, we will ensure that a team takes to the field," the statement continued.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated staff, players and supporters who continue to fight every day.

"The board of directors fully understands and shares the frustrations being reasonably expressed by people who love the club as we do."

Friday's issues come after the club were docked three points by the English Football League earlier in April for failing to adhere to an agreed decision imposed after they failed to pay players on time on a separate occasion.

Whittingham was also immediately fined £10,000 on that occasion and was also given a suspended fine of £20,000 to be activated on 31 May 2024.

That additional fine would be given unless he complied in full with his obligation to replenish the deposit account under the terms of the agreed decision dated 17 August 2023.

Whittingham had been told to deposit an amount equal to 125% of their monthly wage bill to cover any future delays in August last year.

The EFL stated that the following month the deposited funds had been used without being re-deposited however, and Whittingham and the club were charged in December.