Morecambe: League Two side deducted three points by EFL

Morecambe have been deducted three points by by the EFL for failing to adhere to an agreed decision imposed in August 2023 after the club failed to pay players on time.

The League Two side were given a suspended three-point deduction at the time and that has now been activated.

The Shrimps slip from 12th to 14th and their slim play-off hopes are now all-but over.

Owner Jason Whittingham has also been fined £10,000.

More to follow.