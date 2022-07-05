More USC & UCLA fallout: Notre Dame's plan, options for the Pac-12 & Big 12

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Notre Dame to the SEC? ACC? Big 12? What is the one way the Pac-12 can survive? Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde spoke to the power brokers in college football over the weekend and give you the latest on conference realignment. What is the very next move?

We also have two wild stories to cap the podcast... one involving a Florida man spending time in jail for murdering a neighbor's chicken.

