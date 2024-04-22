'More ups & downs than grand old Duke of York'

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Rangers' Scottish Cup semi-final win over Hearts.

Here's what you had to say:

Ronnie: We are in a cup final, that's the main thing. Overall we were a better side than Hearts but after a lightning start we laboured badly until second half. Dessers scores two goals and you still feel frustrated with him. Balogun, Diomande, Sterling and Cantwell were standouts. Now let's win the cup.

Margaret: A huge call dropping Goldson but it paid off. It looked more like Rangers of late - we need to push on from this. Cantwell played much better than he has recently. A huge ask, but is the dream still alive?

Dougie: Still gutted at last week. If only Rangers could be more consistent. Workmanlike performance on Sunday. Rangers have more ups and downs than the grand old Duke of York.

Elaine: At last we put in a good performance. Not brilliant but a big improvement. Balogun was immense and Cantwell certainly prefers a big, wide-open park. Bring on the last six games.

Fraser: I'm a big fan of Balogun. He should be starting every week. Cantwell was immense. It was a gritty performance all round.

Brian: At last a good team performance. A big difference in this game than the last two disappointments. The big test is still to come but we are going in the right direction.

Anon: It was a much better performance than our last few outings. Well done to Dessers, a much better performance and his first goal was great, but we wasted so many chances as usual in front of goal. We should be scoring more but we don't have a reliable striker.