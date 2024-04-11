‘More unified’ Vandegrift in 6A boys soccer semis for 1st time in school history

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After an early exit in last year’s playoffs, Vandegrift boys soccer head coach Jonathan Winship said the next time the team met following the season-ending loss created a shift in the program.

Whatever was said at the meeting worked.

The Vipers, 22-2-2 on the season and District 25-6A champions, take on Lewisville Flower Mound in the 6A semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown. Winship said the path to the semifinals began right after the 2-1 loss to Lake Travis in the bi-district round a year ago.

“We got in the room together and decided there were some things culturally we needed to fix,” Winship said. “We wanted to set some expectations for ourselves, and we have great players everywhere, but without the culture, I didn’t think we’d make it as far. The boys agreed and they’ve really committed to that piece.”

The Vipers have allowed one goal in the playoffs, outscoring opponents 13-1 on their way to the semifinals. They won the Region IV championship over Edinburg North 3-0 and have shut out opponents for three consecutive matches.

Senior midfielder Emmanuel Aranda said the team’s trust in one another is “the tool that keeps helping us win.”

“To have the opportunity to play in the state tournament is a blessing,” he said. “There’s a different feeling compared to the past three years. We’re more unified this year.”

Aranda said a lot of the Vipers play on club teams together outside of the high school season, and the chemistry they’ve built from that has helped propel them the furthest into the playoffs the program has ever been.

Senior defender Rory Jacops said the team’s training during the first nine weeks of school didn’t directly involve soccer. It was more fitness and weight training-related, he said, and the team “built bonds with each other.”

He shouted out his coach, too.

“Coach has shown that he’s extremely committed, and he’s focused on the other teams. He’s scouting for us and building plans that are extremely helpful every game,” he said.

Both Aranda and Jacops have seen the program evolve and grow, and as seniors, they don’t want the season to end Friday.

“It would be great to go out as state champs,” Jacops said. “The program here hasn’t been anywhere close to that, so it would be amazing for us.”

If they beat Flower Mound (22-2-2), they’d play either Katy Seven Lakes or Duncanville in the state title match Saturday.

Glenn takes on Frisco Wakeland in the 5A boys semifinals Thursday. Once the match concludes, the result will be updated in this story.

6A/5A girls semis: Westlake takes on Rockwall; Hendrickson, Rouse fall

In the 6A girls semifinals, the Westlake Chaparrals have to be early birds against Rockwall on Friday. They’ll open the day’s action in Georgetown at 9:30 a.m. and are on an 8-match winning streak. The Chaps beat Northside Taft 2-0 in the Region IV finals to get to the state semis.

Two local squads bowed out of the 5A girls tournament Thursday. Hendrickson lost 4-1 to Colleyville Heritage and Rouse lost a shootout to Frisco Wakeland after a scoreless draw. For Hendrickson, Kaylee McKinley scored the lone goal in the 26th minute to make the match 2-1, but Heritage tacked on two more to run away with the win.

For Rouse, goalkeeper Kayla Hehenburger had six saves during regulation and extra time. The Raiders lost the shootout 4-2.

