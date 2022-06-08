More uncertainty for Baker & Watson, Broncos sell for $4.65B & updates on Metcalf, Kupp & Samuel

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Charles Robinson welcomes EPSN's Jeremy Fowler onto the podcast with more news from the Cleveland Browns QB situation, as the team excused Baker Mayfield from mandatory minicamp while no movement seems likely yet on a trade for Mayfield to Carolina or Seattle.

Next, Charles & Jeremy discuss three top-tier WRs who are all expecting major contracts this offseason: Seattle's D.K. Metcalf, San Francisco's Deebo Samuel & Los Angeles' Cooper Kupp. While Metcalf skips his teams OTAs to wait for a new deal, the guys discuss where all three contract negotiations stand. (10:55)

Keeping it with the Rams, Charles & Jeremy react to Aaron Donald's massive contract restructure and how it could reshape roster construction for years to come. (24:50)

Moving back to the Browns' QB woes, Charles explains how recent reporting from the New York Times is adding complications to the league's wait on a punishment for Deshaun Watson. (33:10)

Closing out the show, Charles discusses the sale of the Denver Broncos to Wal-Mart heir Rob Walton for $4.65 billion (47:50) and Jeremy talks about the six sophomore QBs heading into 2022 and how various league sources see their growth in year two. (55:05)

DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel & Cooper Kupp will command headlines all offseason as they all due for major contract extensions in the next year. (Getty Images)

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts