More than two dozen athletes test positive for COVID-19 at Tokyo Olympics

The withdrawal of Greece's entire 12-woman artistic swimming team was just one high-profile example of athletes who had their experience at the Games cut short due to the virus.

The big picture: The worst fears may not have been realized, but COVID still had an impact on the Olympics despite the protocols — and Tokyo had an even bigger spike of virus cases outside the Games.

By the numbers: As of Friday, 382 people had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Games, including 29 athletes, according to an Olympic database of cases.

The total includes 31 people who live in the Olympic village and 351 people who live outside the village.

Some of the other athletes who withdrew from the Games due to COVID-19 include:

American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks, who was widely considered a medal contender, tested positive on July 29, prompting his withdrawal.

Two members of Trinidad and Tobago's Olympic team , including a long jumper and a 400-meter hurdler, per Reuters.

American men's beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb was the first Team USA athlete to test positive for the Games, per NBC News.

Four Czech athletes tested positive, including beach volleyball players Ondřej Perušič and Markéta Sluková-Nausch, table tennis player Pavel Sirucek and cyclist Michal Schlegel, per Forbes.

Total new Tokyo COVID cases:

July 23 (opening ceremony): 1,128

Aug. 7: 4,566

Between the lines: Those are snapshots, but if you go beyond daily case counts, there's been a 133.3% increase between the latest seven-day average and the previous week's average.

