More Twitter reactions to Penn State basketball’s blowout win over Michigan

Andrew Harbaugh
·3 min read

Penn State men’s basketball secured arguably their biggest win of the year when they defeated Michigan on Sunday afternoon.

They won by a score of 83-61 making it the biggest win for the Nittany Lions over the Wolverines, in basketball, in the program’s history. Penn State was led by Jalen Pickett who had a stuffed box score of 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists in his impressive 2022-23 campaign.

Penn State brought their record in the Big Ten to 5-5 as they head to Purdue next week in hopes of getting revenge. Social media took notice of the big win and lit Twitter up in the process.

