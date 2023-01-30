More Twitter reactions to Penn State basketball’s blowout win over Michigan
Penn State men’s basketball secured arguably their biggest win of the year when they defeated Michigan on Sunday afternoon.
They won by a score of 83-61 making it the biggest win for the Nittany Lions over the Wolverines, in basketball, in the program’s history. Penn State was led by Jalen Pickett who had a stuffed box score of 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists in his impressive 2022-23 campaign.
Penn State brought their record in the Big Ten to 5-5 as they head to Purdue next week in hopes of getting revenge. Social media took notice of the big win and lit Twitter up in the process.
Big Ten Basketball
.@PennStateMBB put on a show today in its win over Michigan. 👏 pic.twitter.com/ccWP8cMzfO
— Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) January 29, 2023
Daniel Gallen, 247Sports
Penn State routs Michigan, 83-61, at the Bryce Jordan Center. the Nittany Lions improve to 14-7 on the season & return to .500 in Big Ten play at 5-5. Jalen Pickett had 25-8-8, Seth Lundy had 22 & Andrew Funk had 19. Jett Howard was the only Wolverine in double figures at 21.
— Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) January 29, 2023
Elton Hayes, CNHI
FINAL: Penn State 83, Michigan 61.
Four double-figure scorers for the Nittany Lions: Jalen Pickett 25, Seth Lundy 22, Andrew Funk 19 and Michael Henn 10.
Penn State (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) is at No. 1 Purdue on Wednesday.
— Elton Hayes (@EHDC12) January 29, 2023
Ryan Hammer
If there was a true “Most Valuable Player” award in college 🏀, it would be Jalen Pickett. He does EVERYTHING for Penn State, can take this team places.
Today in PSU’s 83-61 W vs Michigan:
25 points
8 rebounds
8 assists
10-17 FG
2-4 from 3
2 steals pic.twitter.com/6wp9fX5TaC
— Ryan Hammer🔨 (@ryanhammer09) January 29, 2023
Penn State COMMRadio
BULLSEYE. 🎯‼️
Here’s @mscalzo10 on the headset as Michael Henn makes an electrifying three to force Michigan to a timeout late in the first half! pic.twitter.com/VT1NeyNvoe
— Penn State CommRadio (@PSUCommRadio) January 29, 2023
CBS Sports CBB
Penn State is up 49-32 at halftime against Michigan, which is their most points in any half in a game this season. @PennStateMBB is 7-0 this season when scoring 40 points in the first half. pic.twitter.com/Wj6f3HdJdb
— CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) January 29, 2023
Jeff Goodman, Stadium Media
Michigan getting absolutely run by Penn State right now.
Wolverines have a lot of work to do to get in the NCAA tourney this season. Last year barely got in.
It’s also time to start seriously talking about Micah Shrewsberry as a legit candidate for Georgetown and/or Notre Dame.
— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 29, 2023
Jon Rothstein, CBS Sports
Penn State is the type of team that could be a very difficult matchup if it reaches the NCAA Tournament.
Hybrid style with shooters everywhere.
13 made 3's today against Michigan. https://t.co/I17zDvAbOh
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 29, 2023
Penn State Men's Basketball Social
DOMINANT W #WeAre pic.twitter.com/86n0BGPniy
— Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) January 29, 2023
Penn State Social
Our largest-ever win over Michigan 😤#WeAre pic.twitter.com/PDcDvc8ugm
— Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) January 29, 2023