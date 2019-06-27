More trouble for former Seahawks draft pick Malik McDowell, who is facing multiple charges

Malik McDowell, a 2017 Seattle Seahawks second-round draft pick, is facing more trouble.

McDowell is facing multiple charges stemming from incidents in February and April in Michigan. That’s in addition to a federal lawsuit filed by the Seahawks to recoup nearly $800,000 in signing bonus money.

Reckless driving, fight with officers

According to a police report obtained by ESPN, McDowell was arrested in Lathrup Village, Mich. on February 18. He was pulled over for speeding, spinning out and driving recklessly.

Malik McDowell, shown here at Seattle Seahawks rookie camp in 2017, is facing several charges from incidents this year. (AP)

Police say McDowell pulled into a gas station and “had a strong odor of intoxicants emanating” from his person and refused to show the officer his driver’s license while repeatedly asking for a supervisor.

The report says an officer tried to arrest McDowell as he walked into the gas station, and McDowell began “actively fighting” with the officer. The officer tried to subdue the 6-foot-6 McDowell with a Taser but was unsuccessful.

That officer and a second officer said in the report that McDowell attempted to grab their guns during separate struggles.

McDowell is facing charges of assault, resisting arrest and operating a vehicle while intoxicated from that incident.

He is also charged with receiving and concealing stolen property in April - a $74,000 Ford F-150 Raptor that he said he bought on the street for $3,000.

He was scheduled to appear in county court on Thursday.

Seahawks filed lawsuit

Last month, Seattle made the rare-by-NFL-standards move of filing suit to collect nearly $800,000 in signing bonus money plus interest and legal fees from McDowell.

The 35th overall pick out of Michigan State in 2017, McDowell never played a down for Seattle before he was released in March.

He suffered a head injury during an ATV accident just before the start of his first training camp and spent two seasons on the non-football injury list before he was released.

McDowell’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told teams at the spring NFL meetings earlier this year that he’d been cleared to play by independent doctors, but Seattle coach Pete Carroll said McDowell was never cleared by Seahawks doctors.

