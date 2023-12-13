More transfer help on the way from Duke: Edge rusher R.J. Oben joins Notre Dame football

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football has gone back-to-back days raiding Duke football via the transfer portal.

Wednesday's addition was defensive end R.J. Oben, a sixth-year graduate transfer who has consistently produced off the edge. At 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, he has 14.5 sacks, 93 quarterback pressures, 19.5 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles over the past three seasons.

On Tuesday, the long-rumored acquisition of Duke junior transfer quarterback Riley Leonard was consummated.

Riley Leonard: Notre Dame football lands its 2024 quarterback: Duke transfer Riley Leonard

Oben has played in 37 games since the start of 2021, starting 32 of them, and he has averaged 468 defensive snaps per season in that span. His snap total has dropped, however, from 543 in 2021 to 404 this season, when Pro Football Focus ranked him 401st among all edge defenders (58.2 grade) against the run (200-snap minimum).

Oben’s forte is pass rushing (tied for 111th nationally), leaving him at 213th nationally at his position (68.5 grade).

Oben appeared in just 13 games over his first two college seasons. Season-ending surgery on his left shoulder shortened his freshman year after four games off the bench.

Outgoing Notre Dame defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste, the Bergen (N.J.) Catholic product who transferred in from Ohio State last offseason, was tied for sixth nationally with an 84.7 rating against the run and ranked 43rd overall at his position with an 80.6 grade.

A former three-star recruit out of St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, N.J., the same program that sent the likes of quarterback Brandon Wimbush and the Ademilola Twins (Jayson and Justin) to South Bend, Oben did not receive a scholarship offer from Notre Dame in the 2019 recruiting class.

His father, Roman Oben, played 12 years in the NFL at offensive tackle and won a Super Bowl with the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Born in Cameroon, the elder Oben is the NFL’s vice president of football development.

A third-round pick out of Louisville in 1996, the elder Oben teamed for four seasons on the New York Giants with tight end Howard Cross. Now Oben's son will team with defensive tackle Howard Cross III on the Notre Dame front four.

Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for NDInsider.com and is on social media @MikeBerardino.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Notre Dame football raids Duke for edge rusher R.J. Oben