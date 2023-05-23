'More thought and reassessment': Where Peyton Manning lands on newer all-time NFL list from Jim Irsay
On second thought, Peyton Manning is one of Jim Irsay's top-5 NFL players of all-time.
The Indianapolis Colts owner raised some eyebrows a few days back by tweeting his all-time list ... that didn't include the Colts' legendary quarterback.
Irsay got plenty of responses from his list, little of it favorable, from Colts fans.
He gave it a second try Monday night after "more thought and reassessment," accompanied by a smiley emoji.
This time, Manning and Tom Brady are "neck-and-neck" for second on Irsay's list, with Jerry Rice entering in fifth. Jim Brown remains No. 1 and Deacon Jones is at No. 4. Out are John Elway and Reggie White.
My all-time top-5 ranking was casual, but I’m not above more thought and reassessment😁. My tweaks to my top-5: Jim Brown, the NFL “Babe Ruth,” always #1. Deacon #4. JERRY RICE; #5. And #2, neck-n-neck betw. Brady/Peyton, both amazing — to watch & contributors to the game🏈
— Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 23, 2023
Here's some of the response to Irsay's change of heart.
— John Custis (@johnrcustis) May 23, 2023
— Caleb Kidd (@CalebKidd_93) May 23, 2023
You were right the first time. I'm with you on adding our guy, but you were right in you initial analysis.
— Rick Patrick (@RckPtrck) May 23, 2023
Jimmy. You’ve left Lawrence T off twice now! 😂 what’s up with that.
— Mark Tinsley Jr. (@marktinsleyjr) May 23, 2023
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts owner Jim Irsay adds Peyton Manning to NFL all-time best list