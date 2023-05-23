'More thought and reassessment': Where Peyton Manning lands on newer all-time NFL list from Jim Irsay

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
·1 min read

On second thought, Peyton Manning is one of Jim Irsay's top-5 NFL players of all-time.

The Indianapolis Colts owner raised some eyebrows a few days back by tweeting his all-time list ... that didn't include the Colts' legendary quarterback.

Irsay got plenty of responses from his list, little of it favorable, from Colts fans.

First try: Colts fans question Irsay over Manning's place on list of all-time NFL players

He gave it a second try Monday night after "more thought and reassessment," accompanied by a smiley emoji.

This time, Manning and Tom Brady are "neck-and-neck" for second on Irsay's list, with Jerry Rice entering in fifth. Jim Brown remains No. 1 and Deacon Jones is at No. 4. Out are John Elway and Reggie White.

Here's some of the response to Irsay's change of heart.

