'More thought and reassessment': Where Peyton Manning lands on newer all-time NFL list from Jim Irsay

On second thought, Peyton Manning is one of Jim Irsay's top-5 NFL players of all-time.

The Indianapolis Colts owner raised some eyebrows a few days back by tweeting his all-time list ... that didn't include the Colts' legendary quarterback.

Irsay got plenty of responses from his list, little of it favorable, from Colts fans.

He gave it a second try Monday night after "more thought and reassessment," accompanied by a smiley emoji.

This time, Manning and Tom Brady are "neck-and-neck" for second on Irsay's list, with Jerry Rice entering in fifth. Jim Brown remains No. 1 and Deacon Jones is at No. 4. Out are John Elway and Reggie White.

My all-time top-5 ranking was casual, but I’m not above more thought and reassessment😁. My tweaks to my top-5: Jim Brown, the NFL “Babe Ruth,” always #1. Deacon #4. JERRY RICE; #5. And #2, neck-n-neck betw. Brady/Peyton, both amazing — to watch & contributors to the game🏈 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 23, 2023

Here's some of the response to Irsay's change of heart.

You were right the first time. I'm with you on adding our guy, but you were right in you initial analysis. — Rick Patrick (@RckPtrck) May 23, 2023

Jimmy. You’ve left Lawrence T off twice now! 😂 what’s up with that. — Mark Tinsley Jr. (@marktinsleyjr) May 23, 2023

