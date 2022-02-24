More theorizing about the CFP's delayed expansion, Coach K's farewell tour

After reports last week that the College Football Playoff would not expand beyond its four-team format until the 2026 season, Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde continue to dissect the fallout in order to figure out who's to blame and what's coming next.

While Dan argues that the move handed the SEC all the leverage, a recent Los Angeles Times column theorizes the move to delay expansion may be more harmful to the SEC in the short term, while allowing more time for conferences like the Pac-12 to beef up their contenders in order to make a legitimate championship push in 2026 and beyond. Dan & Pat break down this argument and press on with this subject that is sure to dominate college football headlines for the next four years.

Moving onto basketball, the guys wonder if the NBA's adoption of the Elam Ending for the All-Star Game should be broadened to encompass all college and pro games, eliminating a timed fourth quarter altogether.

Later, they talk about Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's final week coaching regular season games before his retirement at the end of this season & how next week's home finale is the priciest ticket in North Carolina.

Finally, the guys close out the show discussing the Massachusetts man arrested for attempting to enter a tiger enclosure at Boston's Franklin Park Zoo & the woman arrested at Orlando International Airport for drunkenly fleeing the police on a piece of motorized luggage.

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart kisses the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy in January, 2022. Last week, it was announced that expansion of the CFP playoff field would not take place until 2026. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Stay up to date with the latest college football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsCFB.

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts