More tests for Saquon Barkley on Monday

The Giants celebrated an improbable win on Sunday when Buccaneers kicker Matt Gay missed a short field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter.

Among those whooping it up was running back Saquon Barkley, who crutched his way across the field when the 32-31 comeback win was in the books. Barkley left the game with an ankle injury in the first half and wore a protective boot to go with those crutches.

The Giants told PFT that Barkley has been diagnosed with a sprain and that he will have more tests on Monday once the team is back at home.

Those tests will determine how much more time Barkley misses. No amount of time is positive for the Giants, but it will feel a bit more tolerable after watching Daniel Jones lead them back to a win after being down 28-10 at halftime.