'More in the tank': Diana Taurasi is ready for 19th season with Phoenix Mercury

Diana Taurasi knows she’s at the point in her career where the coaches were once her opponents, but she also knows that she has more left to give as a player.

Taurasi averaged 16.7 points and 31 minutes per game for the Phoenix Mercury in a season filled with adversity.

What mattered the most was Taurasi’s extended presence on the court. After playing a combined 41 games in the last three regular seasons, Taurasi remained healthy for most of last year with 31 games. She wasn’t able to close out the season after she was shut down with a quad strain.

With an injury ending her season and her pending free agency, questions surrounding Taurasi’s future came up.

But Taurasi remained adamant at last season’s end that she’d take her decision one step at a time.

“After the season, I took a couple months off to really think about what the next two or three years looks like for me, for our family, for this organization, this franchise,” Taurasi said. “I just felt like there was more in the tank, more work to be done personally. I made that decision pretty quickly after I decided that’s what I wanted to do.”

Taurasi made her decision official in February, but even added another year with her two-year, supermax contract at $234,936 per year.

Since being selected by the Mercury as the No. 1 overall pick in 2004, Taurasi has spent her entire career with the Mercury. In her 18 seasons, Taurasi has won three WNBA titles and has been named a WNBA All-Star on 10 different occasions.

Last season was also the year of farewell tours as Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles hung up their decorated careers. With both now gone, it still doesn’t surprise others that Taurasi is returning.

“Nothing about Dee’s commitment to the game of basketball surprises me,” head coach Vanessa Nygaard said. “She’s a master of her craft and loves her craft. You’re seeing a great artist do their art every day. I think she just loves it. I know it’s an honor to get to coach her and I think she should play as long as she wants to play.”

Teammates like Brittney Griner have joked about Taurasi being a “walking fossil,” but they understand her importance to the team’s quest for its second Finals run in three seasons.

“I’m really thankful that she’s still here. She hates it, but she’s a mentor (to me) and I look up to her,” Griner said. “How could you not when you have the GOAT right next to you? I’m thankful to have her for another year here in Phoenix.”

The Mercury’s average age on the roster is 27.1 years, making them the fourth-oldest team in the league. With how seasoned the veterans are comes the responsibility of managing the minutes.

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (left) and center Brittney Griner laugh during training camp at Verizon 5G Performance Center in Phoenix on April 30, 2023.

Nygaard said the team added more staff for the sole purpose of player development and creating a deeper bench with the younger players. With Griner back, the Mercury won’t have to rely on its small ball style as much and can give Taurasi more rest compared to last season

“I know that definitely she wants to play when the games matter the most and we know that that’s at the end of the season,” Nygaard said. “Keeping that in mind, we always try to begin with the end in mind. With that end in mind, she knows as a seasoned player how to be smart about it.”

Griner’s return has given the team more energy this season, but Taurasi didn’t base her decision on that.

“You can’t really make decisions on other people. That’s not the right reason to come back and keep playing,” Taurasi said. “When you’ve been through this journey for a long time, you really have to look deep inside yourself and see if you still have your energy and your competitiveness to come back.”

