‘More talented than I was’ – Ibrahimovic believes Camarda can become a Milan great

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has claimed that Francesco Camarda is more talented than he was as a 16-year-old, but urged everyone not to put too much pressure on the AC Milan Primavera striker.

There was some rather concerning talk that Camarda might leave Milan, but those reports were wide of the mark and instead the teenager has penned a new contract which will keep him at the club until 2027.

There is certainly a romance to the story because Camarda is a Milanista and he has gone viral for his scoring record, but there is a certain impetus on Milan to manage his development the right way, perhaps with a promotion to the U23 team first.

As we reported first, Milan will take their place in Serie C with a new second team that aims to create a pool of 50-55 players that can move between the first team and the second team. The overall investment for the club is €12m, and a lot of the current Primavera stars will move up.

Ibrahimovic spoke in front of around 70 journalists at Milanello today and the event began with a question and answer session on stage with one of the Milan TV journalists, and then the questions were opened up to the floor. You can read it in full here.

There is a lot of talk about Camarda…

“He’s more talented than I was at his age. It’s important for us, it’s the future of Milan. He doesn’t have all the responsibilities on him but he is still young,” he said.

“We want to protect him, make him grow and make him become what he can become. He is very hungry and wants to improve. You have to take it step by step with him.

“The talents of the Milan Academy prove that we need to strengthen ourselves more. A club like Milan must have a strong youth sector, which creates profiles to reach the first team. Today little happens, not enough.

“The gap between the Primavera and the first team is large, which is why the Under 23 project is important. We want to give players more time to become adults. In the Primavera they jump to the first team too quickly. Camarda hasn’t started yet, now he has to do it.”