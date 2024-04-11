'More like a Sunday morning kickabout after a night on the ale'

After Wednesday night's 3-0 loss at Swansea City, Stoke City fans are feeling less optimistic about their Championship survival.

Steven Schumacher's side go to third from bottom Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday with only three points separating the two teams.

Following the defeat in South Wales, this is what Stoke fans posted on X (formerly Twitter):

Stavross - Awful performance from all the Stoke players, ref was terrible, poor team set up. Now we are right back in it. Saturday is huge.

Michael - This is about pure desire to win. Swansea had it, Stoke didn’t. End of.

Ade - Let's hope we put in a better performance this weekend. That last night wasn't the "Cup final" performance that was promised. More like a Sunday morning kickabout after a night on the ale.

Andy - You haven’t learned from your mistakes all season. No pride, no passion, no self-belief whatsoever, a shambles of a team. You should all hang your heads in shame.

Katie - Hate to say it but Schuey got it all wrong this time. Poor starting line-up, poor subs and they just seemed scared. Why isn't Baker starting, he's the best holding midfielder we've got?! Terrible game. Terrible performance.

