More stress-free approach working wonders for Whittier's Rousseau

Jun. 14—For some, this high school wrestling season in Massachusetts may seem less meaningful, with less of a reason to take it totally seriously.

There are, after all, no invitationals during the season, or even quad-meets, and the number of meets is limited. There will be a sectional tournament but nothing sponsored by the MIAA for individuals beyond that.

A more casual approach to the season (including outdoor meets) may not be popular with some hardcore wrestlers, but it seems to be working to the advantage of others, with Whittier senior Lukas Rousseau a perfect example.

Although Rousseau enjoyed a fine 35-12 record at 138 pounds last year, he didn't qualify for state after a controversial DQ in the sectional tournament, something he found "really disappointing."

But he has put that behind him and, at 152, has been dominating this year, with a 10-0 record with all pins and forfeits to his credit. He has clearly taken his wrestling to a higher level.

And what's been the difference?

"He's turned the corner mentally and we are seeing a much more stress-free and pressure-free kid and wrestler out on the mat," said Whittier coach Ryan Richards.

Rousseau couldn't agree more.

"Before, I would let the stress and anxiety get in my head," said Rousseau, who began wrestling as a sixth grader with Haverhill Youth Wrestling. "I'm done with that ... I enjoy it more now and am just having fun."

Rousseau is also stronger. When the lacrosse season was canceled last spring, he used the time to work out in the gym, allowing him to increase his bench press by nearly 30 pounds.

Rousseau has a little redemption on his mind for the upcoming Division 2 sectional, but he won't be stressing out about it. Whatever happens, he's all set with a full-time job as an electrician, and he'll have plenty of good memories of his time on the mat and what it's done for him.

"I'll definitely miss it because it's been a big part of my life and it's done a lot for me about maturing and going after something," said Rousseau.

And recently, it's taught him about being successful without a great deal of stress.

RIP, BOB ZDRADA

There aren't a lot of gung-ho wrestling boosters who remain loyal to the sport after their sons are done competing.

But Atkinson's Bob Zdrada, who passed away the week before last from cancer and other health problems, was one of them.

Zdrada was heavily involved with the Timberlane Wrestling Boosters along with his wife, Val, when sons Zach and Max wrestled for the Owls, and he didn't let up much when they graduated. He continued to support both the team and the sport with his time and his photographs.

Although he was partial to Timberlane, Zdrada would willingly assist wrestlers and parents from other schools and he loved watching close matches and meets. Lopsided meets were of less interest to him.

Wrestling, even more than most sports, needs boosters like Zdrada who appreciate the sport and promote it. He will be sorely missed, not only by this reporter, but the entire wrestling community.

OUTDOOR MEETS

There have not been a lot of outdoor wrestling meets this spring, largely because of the weather and site complications, but those teams that have participated — like Haverhill and Whittier — have responded positively to the experience. It's a nice change of pace and the wrestlers seem to enjoy it.

One final outdoor meet is scheduled for Wednesday when Lawrence will take on Greater Lawrence on the Reggies' football field at 3 p.m. Team sectionals are expected to begin Friday with quarterfinals scheduled for Saturday. Several local teams, like Haverhill, Lawrence and Andover to name just three have opted not to participate.

The Rousseau trio

Whittier Tech is full of Rousseau wrestlers. As of last week, senior Lukas Rousseau led the way with an unbeaten record and the most wins in his career, followed by brother Adam and cousin Jeremy, who Lukas and Adam persuaded to try wrestling two years ago. Following are their career records.

Lukas Rousseau, Sr. — 77-34

Adam Rousseau, Jr. — 42-31

Jeremy Rousseau, Soph. — 28-18