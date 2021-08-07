After more than a year, state inspectors return to Michigan nursing homes

Aug. 7—LANSING — Joe Taylor understands difficult assignments.

The U.S. Navy veteran served as a medical advisor to the Afghan National Army, managed construction of a hospital ward for wounded warriors at San Diego's Naval Medical Center and coordinated stress management training for responders to Special Forces unit tragedies.

So when Taylor, who retired from the Navy in 2016, says running a county-owned nursing home during a pandemic is his most difficult assignment yet, he means it.

"These past 18 months have been harder than my two tours in Afghanistan," Taylor said. "The fact that this has dragged out this long, and that some of it is self-inflicted in regards to the vaccine, has been truly terrible."

Taylor is the administrator of Grandvue Medical Care Facility, a 113-bed nursing home in East Jordan. The facility is owned and run by Charlevoix County and Taylor previously served as its director of nursing.

Michigan's 34 county-owned nursing homes accept Medicare and Medicaid — as do many private facilities — and as such are required to undergo annual federally mandated health inspections.

State inspections are required every three years, though waivers are possible if a facility has had a recent Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services inspection, also called a "survey."

CMS contracts with unnamed state inspectors who work in teams and make in-person visits, cite deficiencies and issue a report.

Health inspections re-started

The federal government temporarily paused these surveys during the pandemic, though did continue investigating complaints and made some unannounced infection control inspections.

Nationwide, 71 percent of nursing homes went 16 months or longer during the pandemic without a standard survey, a July report by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General showed. Backlogs ranged from 22 percent in New Mexico to 96 percent in Connecticut — in Michigan, 60 percent of the state's 435 nursing homes went without a standard survey for nearly a year and a half, data shows.

Since April, inspectors started returning to nursing homes to conduct health surveys — which are more comprehensive than infection control inspections — and initial data is being shared by individual facilities and on CMS' nursing home comparison website.

Inspectors in Michigan found a range of compliance levels and severity of deficiencies, sometimes in the same facility.

For example, Taylor's past military experience providing medical care to those deployed has been useful at Grandvue — only one resident tested positive for COVID-19 and the person recovered — yet he acknowledged the facility has not escaped heartbreak.

During the pandemic, one resident died as the result of injuries suffered during an accident, Taylor said.

Documents show an unnamed resident, previously diagnosed with dementia, anxiety and heart failure among other ailments, was likely injured using her lift chair without assistance.

The resident was alone in her room when the injury occurred, documents show.

"We strive to do the very best for our residents, to provide the best care that we can but I don't want to leave you with the impression that we are perfect," Taylor said. "This devastated the resident's family and it devastated the staff. It still does."

The incident was self-reported to CMS, inspectors determined the facility had very few overall deficiencies — four — that the death was of serious concern, and also an isolated incident.

Michigan deficiencies above U.S. average

A deficiency is when an inspector finds, either in a routine visit, during a complaint investigation or when self-reported by the facility, that a nursing home failed to meet a federal requirement.

CMS data shows the average number of deficiencies in U.S. nursing homes is 8.3; while the average number found in Michigan facilities is much higher — 13.8, and that many facilities in the state — including those that are county-owned — have not had a health inspection since 2019.

The Healthcare Association of Michigan launched a committee to investigate, said Derek Melot, of the Michigan Association of Counties.

Renee Beniak, executive director of the Michigan County Medical Care Facilities Council, said pause or no pause, facilities must always be "survey ready."

"While regular survey inspections have resumed in recent months, nursing homes have received focused infection control surveys since the summer of 2020," Beniak said. "As a result, there is no trepidation over what surveyors may find as facilities strive to be in substantial compliance with all Medicare and Medicaid requirements at all times."

County-owned nursing homes in Michigan serve residents who need skilled nursing services regardless of their ability to pay. Many of these county facilities were built with bond funds and some continue to receive taxpayer funding via local millage.

Rose Coleman, chief operating officer of Grand Traverse Pavilions, a 240-bed county-owned nursing home in Traverse City, said the long gap between surveys doesn't necessarily mean inspectors will cite more health-related deficiencies.

"The fundamentals of nursing and nursing home guidance have not changed," Coleman said in an email. "Providing you are continuing to follow regulations, staying abreast on changes, and reviewing your own QA's and metrics, you should (be) prepared for survey."

"QA" refers to Quality Assurance, which Medicare defines as an internal process nursing home administrators and staff use to examine why a facility failed to meet certain standards and how quality can be improved.

In addition to visiting Grandvue, inspectors so far this year surveyed Eaton County Medical Care Facility, a 142-bed facility in Charlotte; Grand Traverse Pavilions, a 240-bed facility in Traverse City; Healthsource, a 213-bed facility in Saginaw; and Jackson County Medical Care Facility, a 194-bed facility in Jackson.

Inspectors cited Eaton County MCF with five deficiencies, Healthsource — which is no longer a county facility but receives millage funds — with 25 deficiencies and Jackson County MCF with 10 deficiencies.

Inspectors visited Grand Traverse Pavilions on April 29 and cited the facility for 10 deficiencies.

These included failing to respond in a timely way to call light alerts by some residents who requested help with incontinence; forgetting to put socks and shoes on one resident and use a gait belt when helping her to the bathroom, where she fell and bumped her head on the toilet; storing furniture in a stairwell blocking a path of emergency egress as well as medication storage, hand hygiene and kitchen fan cleanliness issues.

A surveyor's interview with "Resident #67" — whose name was not included in the survey report in order to protect his privacy — said staff did not pay attention to the call light system, that he lay in diarrhea watching the clock, counting the minutes until someone responded. He said he complained to the social worker and was told he had to wait his turn.

"When asked if she had documented those expressed concerns of delayed call light response SW (social worker) DD stated, 'I am not sure,'" the CMS survey report read.

County-owned nursing homes in Michigan are overseen by a local three-member Department of Health and Human Services Board.

In Traverse City, this board includes Chair Cecil McNally, Vice Chair Gordie La Pointe and Ralph Soffredine. The trio discussed the Pavilions latest survey results with Coleman and Administrator Kory Hansen, at their July meeting.

La Pointe said he was more concerned about procedural and safety issues — a door alarm failing, for example, or fire extinguishers being blocked by a garbage cart — than by a certified nurse assistant who, as he termed it, "went over the cliff" and told a resident who was yelling that she wanted to use the bathroom to "shut up."

Coleman explained the staff was particularly busy at mealtimes, and said mistakes happen in every kind of medical facility, including nursing homes.

In Bellaire, Marna Robertson, administrator of Meadow Brook and president of the Michigan County Medical Care Facilities Council, said her facility is in its "survey window."

Meaning, surveyors are expected to arrive sometime this month.

"There is an element of subjectivity to the survey process, but this is real data they are collecting and it gives people researching placement a good place to start," Robertson said.

Taylor of Grandvue agreed. When potential residents or family members of potential residents inquire about placement, he directs them to look up a facility's survey results.

For now, many of those are nearly two years old, though CMS said new survey results will be posted online in the coming months.