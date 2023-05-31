With more speedy receivers in the mix, Darius Slayton wants Giants to take their 'Ferraris' out for a spin

Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) watches the game from the side line during the first half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. / Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

More and more, big passing plays have become the name of the game for NFL offenses. And while the Giants offense was good enough to win a playoff game on the road last year, explosive passes were not their strong suit.

In fact, Big Blue tied with the Los Angeles Rams for dead last in the league with just 16 pass plays that went for 25 yards or more in 2022.

But with the additions made this offseason – bringing in speed threats like Parris Campbell and Jalin Hyatt while re-signing Darius Slayton – the Giants are hoping to see that number sky-rocket in the upcoming campaign.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Walking away from last season, explosive (plays) were the thing we needed more of, so I think this spring there’s been a conscious effort to push the ball down the field,” Slayton said on Wednesday following Giants OTAs.

Since coming out of Auburn as a fifth-round pick in 2019, Slayton has always had the ability to stretch the field, averaging 15.0 yards per reception in his four seasons. Totaling 724 yards in 2022, Slayton is looking forward to having even more burners around him.

“I think kind of selfishly as a speed guy, I lean towards other speed guys. I like watching people fly around fast, and we’ve got a lot of them now. I mean, Parris was a 4.30 guy, Jeff Smith was a 4.2 guy, low-4.3 guy, and Hyatt obviously can fly, and I can fly. So you turn on the film and it’s a whole lot of flying. But, It’s fun to watch and it’s fun to play with guys like that.”

The 26-year-old Slayton, who re-signed with the Giants on a two-year, $12 million contract this offseason, said the team is already making an effort to take more vertical shots at this point in the offseason program.

Advertisement

“What’s the point of having a bunch of Ferraris and keeping them in the garage? Take them out to the track,” Slayton said. “I think that’s kind of been the mindset and maybe why you see a little more of the ball going down the field.”

With the newly acquired Darren Waller likely drawing extra attention over the middle of the field and Saquon Barkley (assuming his contract issues get sorted out) keeping defenders’ eyes in the backfield, the Giants’ speed threats should be able to stretch the field and bring a collective vertical threat to Brian Daboll’s offense.

“You’ve got all these guys flying at you, you’ve got to guard somebody,” said Slayton. “I think for us, it puts us all in an advantage situation.”