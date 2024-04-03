[Getty Images]

Everyone was looking forward to a super Sunday of Premier League action, the problem was that the Manchester City versus Arsenal game was more soporific than super.

If you had a big Easter Sunday breakfast or lunch beforehand then staying awake might have been a problem. Ask yourself this: did you have a sneaky little scroll through social media at any point during play?

There is no right or wrong way to play football, just preferences. I love this cerebral style but there is always a danger that Pep Guardiola's passion for passing can lead to overplaying.

Poor Erling Haaland. Actually he is anything but poor; he made about 100 runs into space without the slightest suggestion anyone was likely to play a ball over the top for him to chase.

Arsenal defended brilliantly with a very rare clean sheet at the Etihad to show for it. William Saliba, in particular, is a real asset in defence, and I mean 'asset' in a very Jason Bourne sense of the word. You would not want to meet him on a dark night when he was in a bad mood.

Sadly, the more creative players were not willing to take enough risks with their passes in the final third and so the Arsenal defence always had time to get set. It was good to watch technically, but it was hardly a blockbuster.

It is understandable, however. If you lose possession at this level you will not get it back for a while. More importantly, one error here and you could go down in history as the player who lost the title.

People still remember that slip by Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard against Chelsea at Anfield way back in 2014.

