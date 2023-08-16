More skirmish than scrimmage for Bucs vs. Jets in joint workout

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — On the first play of their joint workout during a 7-on-7 period, Aaron Rodgers dropped back and threw a deep pass over the head of Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis and into the hands of Jets receiver Garrett Wilson for a touchdown.

The crowd assembled at the Jets’ Atlantic Health Training Center heartily erupted.

“Aa-ron Rod-gers! (clap, clap, clap-clap-clap). Aa-ron Rod-gers! (clap, clap, clap-clap-clap). Aa-ron Rod-gers!”

Rodgers, the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player, acknowledged the Jets fans, who responded with another thunderous roar.

“I heard the crowd roaring,” said Bucs head coach Todd Bowles, who was on an adjacent field with the defensive line Wednesday. “Obviously, you don’t want the ball thrown over your heads.”

The Bucs fought back. When the teams went 11-on-11, Rodgers was hurried by the Bucs’ pass rush and missed on consecutive passes trying to avoid what likely would have been a sack if he wasn’t wearing a red non-contact jersey.

In fact, the fighting is what will be remembered from the two-hour practice in the relatively pleasant New Jersey morning. Rodgers, who turns 40 in December, is fighting Father Time with his new Jets teammates. And there were more than a dozen fights that broke out between the teams, seemingly after every other play.

Preseason pugilism is useless in the NFL. But players defended participating in those skirmishes as vigorously as they defended each other on the field.

“That’s the most I’ve ever seen,” receiver Mike Evans said of the post-whistle fisticuffs. “I don’t know if it’s because we were only going to practice against them one day or what. But this is the most I’ve ever seen in a joint practice, and I’ve had a lot of joint practices in my (10-year) career. ... But they were quick. They were settled after; everybody’s cool now.”

There was an ebb and a flow to the competition between the teams on offense and defense.

The better pass rush belonged to the Bucs. They took advantage of a maligned Jets offensive line that — according to the second episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks — took some shrapnel from head coach Robert Saleh after their poor performance against the Panthers.

“You can have a Hall of Fame quarterback, you can have two $10 million-plus receivers, you can have the reigning offensive rookie of the year, you can have all kinds of skill in the running back room, but ... we as coaches, we as an organization, can’t want it more than you,” he said during the episode.

Certainly, Bowles was pleased with the consistent pressure the Bucs applied to Rodgers on Wednesday.

“We got some looks,” he said. “I thought we got back there some. We’ll look at the tape overall, but I thought we were in the backfield.”

Rodgers preached patience after practice but noted he would like the Jets to settle on the right combination of their five best offensive linemen soon.

“We missed some easy stuff ... but I think we battled better,” Rodgers said. “There’s definitely moments. We’re not going to back down. Our guys are going stick up for each other and protect each other. I thought that was good. We made some plays down the field. I felt like we competed better.

“We have to get to a level of communication in practice, where when we get into a game situation, guys have unspoken communication next to each other. If you play next to a guy forever, obviously, you don’t have to say a whole lot. We don’t have that luxury. We’re going to have some environments where you’re not going to have the ability to hear somebody.”

Meanwhile, the Bucs offensive line did a nice job, especially running the football, against a stout Jets defensive front.

However, there were some plays when North Dakota State rookie Cody Mauch pancaked a few players, leading to more fights.

“It ramps up and it continues in special teams and it kind of gets overheated,” Bowles said. “You really don’t want that in the game. We don’t teach it. I know Robert (Saleh) doesn’t teach it as well. We’ll try to keep it to a minimum. At the end of the day, everybody is just trying to push people around. One doesn’t want to get punched and one doesn’t want to throw a punch.”

It sets up an interesting preseason game Saturday night at MetLife Stadium.

“Every day, we’ve got to start fast,” Bucs linebacker Lavonte David said. “That’s the mentality we’ve got to have. Start fast no matter what goes on and stay the course. When you’re going against another team, a great football team like that are, you’ve got to be able to match the intensity.”

• • •

