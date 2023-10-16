More shocking Week 6 loss: 49ers or Eagles? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses the more shocking Week 6 loss between the San Francisco 49ers or the Philadelphia Eagles.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 49ers vs. Browns game.
The 49ers had their first test of the season, and passed it easily.
San Francisco plays Gregory's former team, the Cowboys, this weekend.
The Bengals, meanwhile, are at +3500 to win the Super Bowl after starting 1-3.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense have attempted to solve that conundrum the past two seasons, and went home dazed and confused. Speed might be what produces a better ending for Dallas this weekend.
McCaffrey's among the 49ers greats just 18 games into his career in San Francisco.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at 12 top performers and a few other prospects who played well ahead of the high school season.
Christian McCaffrey scored a touchdown in the first quarter before he went out to extend his streak to 15 games.
Deebo Samuel left on just the third drive of the game for San Francisco with an apparent shoulder injury.
Follow all the NFL Week 6 action live right here with Yahoo Sports.
Officials didn't have a great day Sunday in Cleveland.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Campbell will support teachers in cities where he grew up, went to college and where he's played in the NFL.
Can D'Andre Swift and Jalen Hurts run against the Jets?
Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai suffered a broken hand during Saturday's loss to Iowa.
Piecing together the USMNT's talented midfield into an optimal trio will go a long way toward defining Gregg Berhalter’s second USMNT act.
The Browns are playing historically good defense through five games, with the previously unstoppable 49ers the latest to struggle against them. And when Deshaun Watson returns, they can't keep winning in spite of the offense.
Remember when experts warned that the pandemic would forever change sports, and that attendance might never get back to its pre-pandemic highs? Boy were they wrong.
An injury scare prompted more criticism of the field conditions at MetLife Stadium — this time from a Jets player.
Jason Fitz is joined by Frank Schwab to recap each and every game from the Sunday Week 6 NFL slate. The dynamic duo highlight the Buffalo Bills' narrow escape from the New York Giants, the undefeated teams' first losses as the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, respectively (which leads to a debate over who is the best team in the NFL six weeks in) and the Baltimore Ravens beating the Tennessee Titans in London, as the Titans appear to be broken. Jason and Frank recap all the remaining Sunday games, as they were impressed by performances from the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins and came away discouraged by the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.