More shocking: Cowboys win with Cooper Rush or the Bengals starting 0-2 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses what is more shocking, the Dallas Cowboys win with quarterback Cooper Rush or the Cincinnati Bengals starting 0-2.
Bengals beat reporter Kelsey Conway breaks down the 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
When an offense isn’t firing on all cylinders, the most popular guy on the roster is the backup quarterback and that was the case in Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Steelers lost to the Patriots 17-14 with Mitch Trubisky going 21-of-33 for 168 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. His performance and the offense’s overall issues [more]
Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams will have an MRI on his injured knee on Monday. Williams was knocked out of Sunday’s 19-16 win over the Panthers because of the injury and he told reporters after the game that he will be having the test done. Williams said he did not think the injury was a [more]
Tremayne Anchrum Jr. suffered a fractured fibula in his first career start and will be placed on injured reserve
Bears CB Kyler Gordon was picked on by Aaron Rodgers in Sunday's loss vs. Packers. Gordon is using the whole thing as a learning experience.
On the same day one of Mark Davis’ two professional teams made franchise history in championship fashion, the other did so in a brutal manner. For the first time, the Raiders lost a game they led by 20 or more points when Las Vegas blew a 20-0 halftime lead and fell to the Arizona Cardinals 29-23 in overtime on Sunday. Roughly four minutes after Davis personally watched the Las Vegas Aces win the franchise’s first WNBA championship in Connecticut, the Cardinals completed an 11-play, 94-yard drive to put their first points on the board with 6:08 left in the third quarter to make it 20-7.
Cooper Rush went to the podium for postgame interviews and acted as if he had been there a hundred times after winning a hundred games. Rush’s matter-of-fact answers, combined with the lack of even a smile, prompted Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram to ask what should have been obvious but wasn’t: Are you [more]
Conspicuously visible during Sunday’s fourth-quarter fracas between the Buccaneers and Saints was retired Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians. The NFL may be taking a closer look at whether he’ll be allowed to roam so freely on the sidelines during games. Now the “senior adviser to the General Manger” (which sounds better than “assistant to the [more]
The tweets about the Browns say it all. After a shocking loss to the New York Jets, Cleveland fans took to social media and sounded off.
Kyle Juszczyk had a funny reaction when he realized he was the emergency QB on Sunday.
Carson Wentz set an impressive record Sunday.
The NFL honors sparked a new look for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The Raiders had a 20-0 lead on Sunday.
Week 2 was a beautiful disaster. Josh Schrock delivers his NFL Power Rankings after "Is anyone good?" Sunday.
What was Fields thinking?
Jimmy Garoppolo walked away with a win and more than $350,000 on Sunday after he took over as the 49ers' quarterback against the Seahawks.
49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance is out for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo is in. The 49ers likely will have to add someone else to the depth chart in San Francisco. Currently, the only other quarterback on the 49ers roster is rookie Brock Purdy. The last man taken in the 2022 draft, Purdy beat out Nate [more]
Lattimore and Evans have been here before.
Check out what people were saying about ASU's decision to move on from Herm Edwards as the Sun Devils' football coach.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed his on-field message to Trey Lance after the young quarterback suffered a broken ankle against Seattle.