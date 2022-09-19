More shocking: Cowboys win with Cooper Rush or the Bengals starting 0-2 'GMFB'

Associated Press

On the same day one of Mark Davis’ two professional teams made franchise history in championship fashion, the other did so in a brutal manner. For the first time, the Raiders lost a game they led by 20 or more points when Las Vegas blew a 20-0 halftime lead and fell to the Arizona Cardinals 29-23 in overtime on Sunday. Roughly four minutes after Davis personally watched the Las Vegas Aces win the franchise’s first WNBA championship in Connecticut, the Cardinals completed an 11-play, 94-yard drive to put their first points on the board with 6:08 left in the third quarter to make it 20-7.