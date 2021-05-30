More schedule details for Lightning-Hurricanes series

RALEIGH, N.C. — The NHL announced some of the remaining dates, times and TV listings for the Lightning’s second-round playoff series against the Hurricanes.

The Lightning will open their series Sunday at 5 p.m. at PNC Arena; NBC Sports Network is carrying the game. Here’s the rest of the schedule, which was announced late Saturday night.

Game 2: Tuesday in Raleigh, 7:30 p.m. NBC Sports Network

Game 3: Thursday in Tampa, 8 p.m., USA Network

Game 4: Saturday in Tampa, 4 p.m., USA Network

Game 5: Tuesday in Raleigh, TBD, TBD*

Game 6: Thursday in Tampa, TBD, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday in Raleigh, TBD, TBD*

*- If necessary

• • •

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.