More satisfying end to offseason drama: Aaron Rodgers or Lamar Jackson? 'GMFB'

Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein kick off the show by discussing Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson signing a record-breaking 5 year, $260M contract. Although the process was long and contentious, the Ravens and Jackson finally come to an agreement they can both be happy about. The group attempt to set expectations for the Ravens heading into 2023, as they must now attempt to build a better offense around their franchise quarterback. Next, the trio react to and give their key takeaways from the 2023 NFL Draft. Each host gives their favorite and least favorite draft classes and Charles Robinson discusses why Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman has received so much praise over the course of the draft. The group also discuss how the members of the All-Juice Team fared on draft day and which quarterback-team fits they like best.