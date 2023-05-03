More satisfying end to offseason drama: Aaron Rodgers or Lamar Jackson? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" debates more satisfying end to offseason drama, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers or Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
"GMFB" debates more satisfying end to offseason drama, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers or Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Cobb and Rodgers walked off Lambeau Field together at the end of the 2022 season, and they'll walk on the field at MetLife Stadium together to start the 2023 season.
Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein kick off the show by discussing Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson signing a record-breaking 5 year, $260M contract. Although the process was long and contentious, the Ravens and Jackson finally come to an agreement they can both be happy about. The group attempt to set expectations for the Ravens heading into 2023, as they must now attempt to build a better offense around their franchise quarterback. Next, the trio react to and give their key takeaways from the 2023 NFL Draft. Each host gives their favorite and least favorite draft classes and Charles Robinson discusses why Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman has received so much praise over the course of the draft. The group also discuss how the members of the All-Juice Team fared on draft day and which quarterback-team fits they like best.
The Packers were looking for a backup QB in the draft.
Lamar Jackson had an epic Thursday, but he wasn't the only veteran QB with reason to smile. Matt Harmon examines Round 1's winners and losers.
With Aaron Rodgers gone, the Packers invested in a pass catcher.
Lamar Jackson is staying in Baltimore. No one is happier than his Ravens teammates.
The Jets will be popular among bettors this season.
The former Packers quarterback thanked 40 different people by name.
Charles McDonald, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions to news that the Green Bay Packers have traded four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Everyone likes the trade a lot for the Packers, and hopes Rodgers can take advantage of a loaded Jets roster to perform in year one. The trio also give their thoughts on the recent gambling suspensions given out to five players, including Detroit Lions first-round pick WR Jameson Williams. While the NFL's punishment for players gambling has seemed harsh, it's clear they're making sure they nip it in the bud as sports gambling becomes more popular. Later in the show, the group dive into fixing every AFC team one at a time. The hosts take turns giving one major move each team could make that would improve their odds at contending for a Super Bowl.
Wilson’s reclamation could be a part of the broader view of this trade. It's a scenario where Wilson could learn from a player who — if an understudy can keep up — has plenty to offer.
While Beckham’s deal may boost the chance Jackson plays for the Ravens in 2023, those around the NFL don't think it lends any more optimism to his long-term future.
Don't worry, Jets fans, Aaron Rodgers is still in the team's plans for 2023.
Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald kick off the show by giving their reactions to WR Odell Beckham Jr. signing a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens. Next, the duo attempt to break down which six teams have reportedly inquired about trading up to the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Later, Robinson and McDonald go through C Mac's top-five favorite player-team fits in the draft and how likely each fit is to become reality.
No driver has won consecutive races at Kansas since Denny Hamlin in 2019 and 2020.
Perez and Verstappen have each won two of the first four races in 2023.
Getting Jackson in on a record-setting contract was huge for the Ravens and they paired him with a talented game-breaker in rookie Zay Flowers.
Thanks to the Rodgers trade, the Jets moved down one spot too far to get one of the offensive tackle prospects they coveted, but they got an instant impact starter on the offensive line in Round 2.
The Heat had the Knicks on the ropes playing without Jimmy Butler, but a late Knicks run secured the win for New York.
Vandersloot and Jones are part of the star-studded lineup that led WNBA fans to deem the Liberty a potential super-team.
Jimmy Butler rolled his ankle at the end of the Heat's win over the Knicks in Game 1 of their series on Sunday.