Who will have more receiving yards for the Steelers in 2022, Diontae Johnson or Chase Claypool?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an interesting problem. The team has two wide receivers, Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, both of whom are capable of being top-tier receivers in the NFL. True No. 1 receivers? This is still up for debate. But with a new starting quarterback, both guys have a perfect opportunity to step up and take the reins and be the receiver who makes the entire offense better.

Last season, Johnson was the guy who took advantage of a struggling offense and accumulated 1,161 yards on 107 catches. Not to diminish this accomplishment at all but with all the changes this season, it’s a whole new set of problems.

Meanwhile, Claypool has already made the claim he’s a top-three receiver in the NFL. In terms of physical tools, it’s hard to argue he isn’t as gifted as any of the top players. But last season was a comedy of errors for Claypool and he never lived up to expectations. But he seems to be working hard and focused this offseason.

option not selected

Not so fast!

You can't place a vote until you make a selection first.

Got it

Cast your vote and let us know which guy will lead the Steelers in receiving yards this season.

List