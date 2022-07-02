More receiving yards for Browns this year: DPJ, Njoku, Bell or Hunt

There are still a lot of unknowns for the Cleveland Browns with training camp opening in under a month. Will Deshaun Watson be suspended and, if so, for how long? Will Baker Mayfield be traded (most likely) and, if so, when and to where?

What we do know is that the team will play 17 games next year and, if healthy, have a great offensive line, run game and #1 wide receiver in Amari Cooper no matter who is the quarterback. The defense was elite at the end of last year and has a lot of developing talent.

While we await the final decision from Judge Sue Robinson, it is interesting to think about who might become the team’s secondary receiver in 2022 from a production standpoint.

There seem to be four options:

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

[Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

The most logical answer is the receiver who is set to play outside as their #2 guy. Peoples-Jones has shown flashes of good play but hasn’t really stood out. In 2021, the former sixth-round pick had 34 receptions for 597 yards and three touchdowns.

Given that he led the team in receiving yards last year, Peoples-Jones is the favorite to come in second behind Cooper in 2022 but not the only possibility.

TE David Njoku

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Njoku was third on the team in receiving yards last year despite Mayfield having some struggles throwing over the middle. With his new contract extension and Watson’s success throwing to tight ends, Njoku could see a huge jump in numbers in 2022.

The former first-round pick’s career high of 639 yards would have led the team in 2021.

WR David Bell

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland’s third-round pick, Bell doesn’t have the explosive ability that Peoples-Jones and Njoku have but is a precise route runner with great hands. He also is in line to take a majority of the slot receiver snaps.

While just a rookie, Bell is seasoned and could be a safety valve for whichever quarterback is taking snaps.

RB Kareem Hunt

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Hunt is the wild card of the group. While he is unlikely to have the pure volume that the other three could get, Hunt could rack up big yardage in the screen game. With Cooper on the field, defenses may be more susceptible to screens on the other side of the field.

Hunt has been a good pass catcher throughout his career including 53 receptions for 455 yards as a rookie in Kansas City. He also has a chance to steal some slot receiver snaps from Bell as he pursues a new contract.

Make Your Choice

[polldaddy poll=11151498]

1

1