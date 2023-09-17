More rain may impact Lee’s cleanup in the Maritimes, effects linger Sunday

The peak of Lee’s impacts are over, but some of them will linger in Atlantic Canada Sunday as affected communities in the Maritimes begin to take stock of the damage that occurred.

Tropical storm warnings are still in effect for parts of Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine region in Quebec as conditions will hang on into Sunday before winding down in the afternoon. Some of the rainfall and winds associated with Lee's remnants will make their way into Newfoundland Sunday.

However, the cleanup effort may be hindered by another round of rainfall in the coming days.

Sunday

Areas: Atlantic Canada

Timing: Lee eases Sunday afternoon

Weather: Post-tropical storm Lee’s rainfall will target the eastern Maritimes through Sunday afternoon, along with gusty winds. Eastern Nova Scotia remains in a tropical storm warning with wind gusts of 60-90 km/h possible, especially along the coast.

image5

Rainfall will be spotty and light in Nova Scotia, but heavy at times in northeastern New Brunswick and Gaspé Peninsula in Quebec where rainfall warnings hold on, with an additional 10-20 mm expected.

Lee is expected to move into Newfoundland with 10-20 mm of rain for the southwest, and winds near 60 km/h over the island through Sunday.

Stormy conditions will ease through Sunday afternoon in the Maritimes from west to east, with a much-needed dry period into Monday. However, another system will likely interrupt with yet another round of heavy rainfall by late Monday into Tuesday.

image2

Confidence: High

Monday-Tuesday

Areas: Maritimes

Timing: Late Monday to Tuesday

Weather: Another rainy system will swiftly follow Lee, targeting eerily similar locations in the Maritimes with more heavy rainfall.

image4

While there is still room for change in the storm track, there is some confidence for high rainfall totals in New Brunswick and the Gaspé Peninsula -- regions that were hit the hardest with Lee’s rains already.

Winds are expected to be near 40-70 km/h during the event, potentially enough to add to the tree and power line damage from Lee, especially with the highly saturated ground.

image3

Confidence: Medium

