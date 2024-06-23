More rain, and many more runs, cap wild RailRiders loss

MOOSIC — Eventually, they played baseball at PNC Field on Saturday night.

Even the RailRiders determined offense couldn't outrun the 11-run lead Buffalo built 24 hours earlier.

Or, as it turned out, another day of crazy weather.

The Bisons used a grand slam by Bryce Arnold to key a six-run seventh inning, and a four-run rally by the RailRiders in the ninth inning was interrupted by yet another downpour in what ended as a 21-10 loss somewhat ironically shortened by rain. The game started at 6:37 p.m. on Friday, and it didn't end until after the RailRiders clubhouse staff began clearing the water coolers out of the team's third-base dugout while C&C Music Factory led a dance party to commemorate '90s Night on the concourse behind them at 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's regularly scheduled game, which was to begin after the conclusion of the suspended game, was cancelled and will not be made up. Fans with tickets for Saturday's regularly scheduled game can be exchanged for a future game this season.

It was a bit of an adventure just getting to that decision.

The restart of the suspended game went off three hours, 15 minutes later than planned largely due to a flooding issue on the warning track in right field. RaiRiders general manager Katie Beekman said several inches of water pooled on the track, the result of an inch-and-a-half of rain falling in a little more than a half hour leading up to the 4:05 p.m. scheduled start.

For all intents and purposes, the RailRiders faced a deficit from which they had little hope to recover when they arrived at the ballpark under threatening battleship gray skies early in the afternoon. Lefty Edgar Barclay fell behind, 2-0, and then surrendered nine runs during the third inning before the rains forced the game's suspension.

Buffalo didn't leave anything to chance, though.

Riley Tirotta, who homered off Barclay in the third, drilled a two-run blast against right-hander Duane Underwood Jr. to push the lead to 13-0, and while the RailRiders answered with two in the bottom half of the inning on Taylor Trammell's sharp two-run single, the pitching continued to struggle.

Steward Berroa's RBI single in the sixth against right-hander Art Warren made it 14-2, then the RailRiders really made life tough on themselves.

Buffalo rocked right-hander Cody Morris with Arnold's grand slam, then made him pay for a walk with three straight singles against utility man Kevin Smith, and the RailRiders seemed to be waving the white flag down, 20-2, with the position player on the mound.

Turned out, they were just getting hot.

Jose Rojas' two-out triple that got lost in the heavy air in center started a rally that ended with him scoring on a balk and Oscar Gonzalez, who beat out an infield hit, coming around to score after a Trammell single and two walks.

They scored two more in the eighth courtesy of another two-out rally, when Rojas parked a Troy Watson fastball onto the grass in right for a two-run homer.

Unthinkably, on a night when they scored 10 runs on 11 hits and were still outscored by 11 runs and outhit by 14, fans were at their loudest in the ninth as the RailRiders put the pressure on the Bisons again just before that final rainstorm soaked the field for good.

Right-hander Eric Pardinho came in and walked Trammell before Smith helped his cause by ripping a double to center to bring him home. Josh VanMeter had his third hard-hit ball of the night with a single that scored Smith, and Jorbit Vivas launched a two-run homer to right to make it 21-10 one batter later.

Oswald Peraza chased Pardinho with a soft single to right, and T.J. Rumfield greeted lefty Mason Fluharty with a bloop single to center as the rains started to fall. But first base umpire and crew chief Jen Pawol called for the tarp after Fluharty lost a fastball that sailed to the backstop. Catcher Brian Serven fielded the carom and tried to throw to third to get Peraza, who ventured toward the plate. That throw hit Peraza in the shoulder just before players ran to their dugouts.