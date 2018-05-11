More races revealed for Matt Kenseth in the No. 6 car for Roush

Matt Kenseth‘s schedule for Roush Fenway Racing is starting to take shape.

NBC Sports’ Nate Ryan reported this week that Kenseth will drive the next five races — this weekend at Kansas Speedway, followed by the Monster Energy All-Star Race (May 19), the Coca-Cola 600 (May 27), Pocono (June 3) and Michigan (June 10).

Roush Fenway Racing announced additional dates for Kenseth on Thursday with Wyndham Rewards as sponsor.

Those races with Wyndham Rewards will be Kansas, the Coca-Cola 600, Michigan, Indianapolis (Sept. 9), Dover (Oct. 7), Phoenix (Nov. 11) and Miami (Nov. 18).

Roush Fenway Racing previously announced that Kenseth would share the No. 6 ride with Trevor Bayne. He is expected to run in the races with AdvoCare as the sponsor. The next races AdvoCare will be the primary sponsor are June 24 at Sonoma and July 1 at Chicagoland Speedway.

