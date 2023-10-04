More questions are coming if Napier doesn't come up with some answers about Florida | Whitley

Billy Napier is fully aware Florida played some putrid football against Kentucky. Yet he seemed taken aback when asked about it during his Monday press conference.

“Some of these questions you weren’t asking a couple of weeks ago,” the Florida football coach told reporters.

Well, a couple of weeks ago there was no reason to ask, “Why the putridity?” After a stumbling start to the season at Utah, Napier had come up with the right answers in throttling Tennessee.

Things changed in the 33-14 debacle in Lexington, but one thing remains constant: Napier believes in himself and the systems he’s implementing.

“I’ve got a ton of confidence in what we do and how we do it,” he said. “We didn’t play well Saturday, but that doesn’t change my belief in what we do and how we do it.”

Fair enough. I’ve always said Napier deserves three years before a just verdict can be rendered on his UF rebuild. It’s just getting harder to preach patience when fans aren’t seeing progress.

Even worse, they’re seeing regress. It’s not so much that a young team is losing games, it’s how they’re being lost.

The Gators are habitually disorganized, sluggish, inconsistent and ploddingly predictable on offense. Unlike a team’s talent level, those things can be fixed during a season. Florida’s having a hard time doing it.

Those operational glitches are snapshots, but they forge a bumbling image. It began when Florida was flagged for having two players with the same number on the field.

Ensuing games saw plays with 10 men on the field. This past week, the Gators had 13 defenders lined up when the Wildcats had the ball at UF’s 2-yard line.

In case you’ve forgotten, that’s two more than the rules allow. And the really embarrassing thing was they still couldn’t stop Kentucky’s Ray Davis from waltzing into the end zone.

Every team makes mistakes, but the good ones learn from them. Whatever the coaches are telling players in meetings, much of it doesn’t seem to be getting through.

There were 10 penalties and a colossal special teams mistake against Kentucky. There were nine penalties and a colossal special teams mistake against Utah.

And when the Gators get down, they stay down. There’s no rallying-cry urgency, like Baylor had when it rallied from a 35-7 deficit to beat UCF last week.

All that gets back to discipline and culture, things Napier has emphasized from Day One. They are somewhat nebulous, but you know them when you see them. Or don’t see them.

“There’s no sugarcoating it. There’s no excuse,” Napier said. “All we can do is evaluate it for what it is and do better the next time.”

That evaluation includes Napier’s play calling, which gets more scrutinized with every loss. The Gators are averaging 19.0 points a game against FBS opponents. They have the worst third-down conversion rate (13 of 49) in the SEC.

Florida’s dink-and-dunk passing approach has defenses stacking the line, daring the Gators to pass. Napier wants to keep ramming ahead, but that requires a competent offensive line.

Kentucky’s defensive front manhandled Florida, and it wasn’t an aberration. The Gators have averaged fewer than 2.5 yards a carry in four of their last six games against Power Five opponents.

I’ve never liked second-guessing coaches since all have forgotten more about X’s and O’s than I’ll ever know. But you don’t have to be Andy Reid to see when things aren’t working.

Napier reiterated Monday he will keep calling plays. No surprise there since teams don’t bring in offensive coordinators in the middle of a season. But that drama is going to hang over the season unless Gainesville starts looking more like Lafayette, La.

That’s where Napier turned around a struggling Louisiana program. His rebuilding plan was similar to the one he brought to Florida, but on a smaller scale.

The Ragin’ Cajuns went 7-7 his first season, then everything kicked in. Louisiana won 11 games in Napier’s second year, and he was on his way to becoming a prized coaching catch for a Power Five program.

The stage and stakes are bigger now, but the fundamentals of building a program are the same. The coach who brought them isn’t wavering.

“Nothing’s changed here,” Napier said. “When we play well, we do what we’re supposed to do, when we coach well, we’re capable of winning games.”

That’s the message and the hope. The reality is Florida is routinely not playing well, coaching well or winning most games against Power Five opponents.

If that doesn’t change, the questions for and about Napier are just beginning.

David Whitley is The Gainesville Sun's sports columnist. Contact him at dwhitley@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @DavidEWhitley

