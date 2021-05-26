More than a quarter of top-flight women's clubs have no physio or team doctor

General view as the match goes ahead despite the number of coronavirus cases - Reuters

More than a quarter of top-division women’s clubs around the world do not employ a physio or team doctor, according to a survey conducted by Fifa and Deloitte.

On Wednesday Fifa published its first ever in-depth report on the professionalism of global women’s football, after nine months of analysis based on data from the 2019-20 season, with a total of 282 teams from 30 leagues across the world surveyed on topics from their governance and finances to player welfare and sponsorship.

The data on women’s clubs’ staffing levels showed that 85% of clubs employed at least five members of technical staff, but 26% did not have a physio, 30% did not have a doctor and only 16% had taken on a sports scientist.

The 30 leagues in the survey included professional leagues such as the English Women’s Super League and America’s NWSL, as well as divisions in nations with predominantly more amateur women’s football setups such as Cameroon, Israel and Thailand, but nonetheless, all of the leagues surveyed were the country's top tier.

In April, Telegraph Sport revealed that the WSL mandates just one doctor at matches, versus the four doctors available at a men’s Premier League game and now these latest findings show that hundreds of top-tier women’s players around the world are taking part in competitive sport with little or no medical provisions at all.

Fifa’s chief women’s football officer, Sarai Bareman, said: ““When we’re talking about elite level football, it’s important to have high-quality resources around the players, and in particular when it comes to their player welfare and their wellbeing, certainly from a medical perspective.

Fifa's chief women's football officer, Sarai Bareman

"One of the interesting insights that we’ve discussed at length already, since we received the data, is that it’s the specialist roles within those clubs that really seem to make the difference, in terms of the sporting performance. Those specialist positions, such as nutritionists and psychologists, have a huge impact on the sporting performance of the team."

Bareman also revealed that Fifa are now poised to launch a study, specifically focused on the health and wellbeing of female players. Commenting more widely on the release of Fifa’s report, which was undertaken as part of their goal to “enhance professionalisation of women’s football on and off the pitch”, Bareman added: “Women’s football is the single biggest growth opportunity for football today.

“What stood out for me is the opportunities that exist around the broadcasting of women’s football. It’s about having more of our players showcased on TV and the various platforms that are available.”

The 97-page report, entitled ‘Setting the pace - Fifa Benchmarking report’, also found that:

Broadcast income currently accounts for an average of just 6% of overall revenue

57% of women’s clubs do not offer season tickets, but those who do had a higher average attendance (1,400) than those who do not (1,000)

80% of women’s teams have access to a fitness centre of gym, but almost half do not have a dedicated office for their women’s football department

Every league surveyed had at least some female referees, while 97% of leagues provided post-match assessment of the officials

Two thirds of teams were affiliated to a men’s club, while the other third operating as standalone entities

70% of clubs were operating at a financial loss and 78% of losses were covered by subsidies from owners or men’s teams

32% of affiliated clubs do not play at the same stadium as their male counterparts.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino commented: “Boosting the development and growth of women’s football – on and off the pitch - is a key commitment and top priority for FIFA. This document has been developed with the aim of supporting our women’s football stakeholders to better understand this landscape and to maximise its big potential."