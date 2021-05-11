MORE QUALIFIERS: Tahlequah gets seven additional qualifiers for Saturday's Class 5A Track & Field State Meet

May 11—Tahlequah had six individuals and a relay team named as additional qualifiers for Saturday's OSSAA Class 5A Track & Field State Championships at Ardmore High School.

Rocky Hensley (shot put), Salendia Melo (1600 meter run), Emma Sherron (400 meter dash), Tatum Havens (800 meter run), Victoria Pham (pole vault), Emma Maxwell (3200 meter run), and the girls 4x100 meter relay team will each move on to state.

Hensley was fifth in the shot put event in last week's 5A East Regional at Tahlequah High School. The senior finished with a 42-4.50. Melo ran a 5:58.36 in the 1600 to place fifth, Sherron was fifth in the 400 with a time of 1:05.84, Havens ran a 2:32.24 in the 800 to finish fifth, Pham had a 7-06.00 in the pole vault to place fourth, Maxwell finished with a time of 13:24.45 in the 3200 to place fifth, and the 4x100 relay team (Lola Brownfield, Stella Aldridge, Cheyenne Christie and Arianna Santana) was fourth with a 53.01.

The Lady Tigers, who won the regional championship as a team, had six individual regional titles and a championship in the 4x800 meter relay. Junior Lily Couch won the 800 and 1600 meter runs, sophomore Emily Morrison claimed titles in the 100 meter hurdles and high jump events, sophomore Alexa McClure captured the shot put championship, and freshman Abigail Johnson won the pole vault event. Couch, McKenna Hood, Maxwell and Havens won the 4x800 relay.

Junior Eric Burns won the lone individual regional title for the Tigers in the 1600 meter. The boys 4x800 meter relay team (Blaine Jones, Eddie Barnes, Trae Baker and Burns) also took top honors at the regional.

Second and third place finishers last week at the regional and also automatic qualifiers include Hood (3200 meter), Burns (800 meter), Baker (800 meter), Brownfield (400 meter), Barnes (400 meter), Morrison (300 meter hurdles), Baker (1600 meter), Seth Burney (110 meter hurdles), Havens (high jump), Anna Kliest (long jump), Breanna Ingram (shot put), and the girls 4x400 meter relay team (Brownfield, Aldridge, Kirsten Kelly and Couch).