“What more do you have to prove?” Gisele asked Tom Brady after Super Bowl win

Mike Florio
·1 min read
Four years ago, when Tom Brady won his fifth Super Bowl after erasing a 28-3 deficit against the Falcons to cap a season that began with a four-game #Deflategate suspension, Brady’s spouse suggested that it would be the perfect time to walk away. He didn’t.

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Brady revealed the first words that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, shared with him after winning Super Bowl LV. “What more do you have to prove?” she said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

So what did Brady do?

“I just gave her a big hug,” Brady told Corden. “I was trying to figure out a way to change the subject really quick. I think I moved onto something else pretty quickly.”

In an April 2020 interview with Howard Stern, Brady peeled back the curtain a bit regarding tensions in his marriage. It definitely has seemed in recent years that his career has continued only as the product of a delicate compromise between husband and wife, with the possibility that, at some point, Mrs. Brady will say, “Enough.”

The move to Tampa by all appearances has helped, and there’s no reason to think Brady won’t keep going. And there’s also no reason to believe that his wife won’t stop asking him why he keeps going.

