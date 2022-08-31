More pressure on Ohio State or Notre Dame, other Week 1 storylines & the case of the stolen briskets
Dan Wetzel is joined by SI's Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger on the eve of Week 1 college football action. The guys spend most of the episode discussing their most anticipated storylines from week 1, including the pressure on Ryan Day & Marcus Freeman to earn wins in the key matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame on Saturday.
They also discuss some storylines coming out of Utah/Florida, Oregon/Georgia, FSU/LSU & more. Dan, Pat & Ross close out the pod discussing the Big 12's acceleration of their next media deal, oncoming death of the NCAA's IARP & the case of 20 stolen briskets in Austin, Texas.
3:55 Notre Dame - Ohio State
14:40 Utah - Florida
18:40 Oregon - Georgia
20:05 FSU - LSU
23:15 Purdue - Penn State
26:30 Other interesting Week 1 games: North Carolina-Appalachian State, East Carolina-NC State, Cincinnati-Arkansas, Army-Coastal Carolina & more
36:55 Big 12 begins early media rights extension negotiations
45:00 RIP IARP
46:55 People's Court: Stolen briskets
