More praise for the Texas quarterback room, ranked among the best in the nation

The Texas Longhorns have plenty of talent on the offensive side of the ball led by the quarterbacks. Heading into the 2024 college football season the two-deep depth chart has a pair of former five-star prospects at the top.

Quinn Ewers is the returning starter with Arch Manning serving as the backup and future of the program. All eyes seem to be on the latter given that he is the Manning family scion.

Pro Football Focus recently named the Longhorns quarterback room among the five best in the nation. ESPN (subscription required) followed suit by naming them among the top tier in the country along with three other teams. Two of those teams are in the SEC along with the Horns, the other is the Oregon Ducks.

What makes Ewers special is his numbers when trailing per ESPN.

Ewers when Texas was trailing at any point last season: 72.7% completions, five touchdowns, one interception, 10.3 yards/attempt and 15% of his throws went for at least 20 yards.

When it comes to your quarterback, you need him at his best during crunch time and Ewers certainly proved to be the man for the job last season.

ESPN’s Tier 1 Quarterback Rooms

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

SEC’s Quarterback Tier Rankings

Contact/Follow us at the Longhorns Wire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas Longhorns news, notes, and opinions.

Continue the conversation on social media with Patrick. (X and Threads)

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire