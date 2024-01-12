More postponements following winter weather

Jan. 12—OTTUMWA — Another round of winter weather this week has caused more area athletic events to be postponed.

As was the case at the beginning of the week, nearly a foot of snow was in the forecast with potential blizzard-like conditions moving through the state overnight Thursday and last throughout Friday. Potential frigid temperatures expected to move into the area starting on Saturday and lasting through the first half of next week.

Among the events impacted the weather includes:

THURSDAY'S POSTPONEMENTS

— Ottumwa boys swimming at Des Moines East. Rescheduled for Jan. 18.

— Waterloo East at Ottumwa girl/boy wrestling. Rescheduled for Jan. 23.

— Cardinal, Clarke and Davis County at Albia girl/boy wrestling, Rescheduled for Jan. 16.

— Centerville, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Chariton boys wrestling at Knoxville. No reschedule date announced.

— Highland at Van Buren County boys wrestling. No reschedule date announced.

— Mount Ayr at Centerville girl/boy bowling. No reschedule date announced.

— Oskaloosa at Centerville boys' swimming. No reschedule date announced.

— Albia girl/boy basketball at Newton. No reschedule date announced.

— Moulton-Udell girl/boy basketball at Lamoni. No reschedule date announced.

FRIDAY'S POSTPONEMENTS

(Announced as of press time)

— Ottumwa girl/boy basketball at Des Moines. Rescheduled for Jan. 29.

— Centerville at Cardinal girl/boy basketball. Rescheduled for Jan. 25.

— Fort Madison at Fairfield girl/boys basketball. Rescheduled for Jan. 25.

— Moravia at Murray girl/boy basketball. No reschedule date announced.

— Van Buren County at Burlington-Notre Dame. No reschedule date announced.

— Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell girls' basketball. No reschedule date announced.

— Sigourney-Keota girl/boy bowling vs. Knoxville at Oskaloosa. No reschedule date announced.

— Bettendorf Shootout boys wrestling tournament. No reschedule date announced.

— Creston Panther Invitational girls wrestling tournament. No reschedule date announced.

SATURDAY'S POSTPONEMENTS

(Announced as of press time)

— Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont vs. Ottumwa girl/boy archery at Liberty Elementary. No reschedule date announced.

— Creston Panther Invitational boys wrestling tournament. No reschedule date announced.

— Pella Invitational girls wrestling tournament. No reschedule date announced.

— West Des Moines Valley Invitational girls wrestling tournament. No reschedule date announced.