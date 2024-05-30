More players in Germany training and SWAT team education

Germany's Ilkay Guendogan (L) and Brajan Gruda in action during a training session at the Spa & Golfresort Weimarer Land, as part of preparation for the European Championship (EURO 2024). Federico Gambarini/dpa

Germany captain Ilkay Gündogan and Bundesliga champions Florian Wirtz, Robert Andrich and Jonathan Tah trained with the German squad for the first time on Thursday before the players were educated on how to deal with stress by a SWAT team.

The brain child of team psychologist Hans-Dieter Hermann, the 24 players were visited by members of the special police unit known as SEK after a wet morning training session.

Police lecture on team building

"An SEK team has to function perfectly. It must have solutions in all situations, support each other and be at the forefront when it comes to communication. I think there are a lot of elements that the ladies and gentlemen can teach us," coach Julian Nagelsmann said in explanation of the team building event.

"Protecting each other, being there for each other, always keeping a cool head even in borderline situations, finding solutions. That's something for the team."

Veteran forward Thomas Müller welcomed the initiative, saying: "For me, it's not about any motivating factor or any mental factor, that you do sound bowl therapy and then everyone feels good.

"It's about looking at behaviours that work and perhaps learning a thing or two on a factual level,’ the 34-year-old said.

Müller may recall that then coach Joachim Löw named key players "special forces" en route to the 2014 World Cup title, while Andrich was not sure whether he wanted to be called a special force although his role is to be ready in midfield crisis situations as partner of Toni Kroos.

Four more players in training

Andrich and his Bayer Leverkusen team-mates Tah and Wirtz joined training after their German Cup title Saturday and domestic double celebrations Sunday. So did Gündogan who played for Barcelona on Sunday.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann now has 24 of his 29-strong squad available.

Borussia Dortmund duo Niclas Füllkrug and Nico Schlotterbeck and Real Madrid players Toni Kroos and Antonio Rüdiger of Real Madrid will play the Champions League final on Saturday in London, while Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is due to arrive on Monday.

They will also miss a first tune-up match on Monday against Ukraine but will be available for the final test four days later against Greece.

Move to Euro base camp Herzogenaurach

The team leaves eastern Blankenhain for their Euro base camp in southern Germany's Herzogenaurach on Friday.

Germany start Euro 2024 against Scotland on June 14, with Hungary and Switzerland the other group stage opponents.

The hosts hope to lift the trophy on July 14, for which each player would receive a record bonus of €400,000 ($433,000), federation managing director Andreas Rettig confirmed to dpa on Thursday.

