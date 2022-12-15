Who has more to play for in Week 15: Baker Mayfield or Aaron Rodgers?
"GMFB" discusses who has more to play for in Week 15 between Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield or Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Here's a look at where each NFL team (including the Bears) ranks by PFF grade heading into Week 15.
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally. After being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder for performance reasons, Mariota has left the team. And the team doesn’t know if he’ll be back. Coach Arthur Smith has said Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. The minimum four-game absence would knock him out for the rest of [more]
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career. Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday a final decision on Purdy's status wouldn't be made until the day of the game against the Seahawks.
On Thursday, the Falcons told quarterback Marcus Mariota he’d be benched. The next day, he left the team. It’s a confusing situation, exacerbated by an erroneous item from SI.com claiming that Mariota’s partner had a baby had a baby on Tuesday of this week. If true, that would explain his absence from the team. The truth, [more]
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 15. The Bills will beat the Dolphins while the Chargers win, Rams lose.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has a ton of respect for Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and that was evident when the two men had a brief talk during Monday night's Week 14 game.
Four quarterbacks went in the top 10 of the 2018 draft. Their varied fortunes have illustrated the difficulties of building the foundations for success
The 49ers liked Brock Purdy a lot, but they did not know how much until they saw him on a daily basis.
The Raiders’ strategy of using a holder on kickoffs to improve hang time is no longer allowed. The NFL has now reversed course and won’t allow holders to hold the ball on top of the tee, according to FootballZebras.com. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels explained that the Raiders got the bright idea to have the ball [more]
The Lions have gone from one of the worst defenses in NFL history over the first seven games to one of the NFL's above-average defenses since
Kyle Shanahan is confident his group of wide receivers will be able to step up without Deebo Samuel the next few weeks.
See where this year's top quarterback prospects land in Luke Easterling's latest two-round projection for the 2023 NFL draft
The Seattle Seahawks are reeling after losing three of their last four games, including two straight at home.
Tony Dungy has been where the Bears are and has successfully traveled the rebuild to title road. He knows how the Bears should approach the final games of a "lost season" and the draft decisions that are upcoming.
Geno Smith vs. Brock Purdy is a must-see matchup, which is a surprise.
Carson Strong, who threw only four passes in the Eagles preseason games, has resurfaced in the NFC months after the Birds cut him following an odd preseason. By Reuben Frank
Former Seahawks and 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman will be part of Amazon's broadcast team for tonight's game.
Teams haven't been willing to give Beckham the long-term deal he's looking for, and now he's stuck in free-agency limbo.
For years, Mason Rudolph was the Steelers’ primary backup quarterback to Ben Roethlisberger. Then Roethlisberger retired, the Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky as a free agent, and drafted Kenny Pickett at No. 20 overall. Now, Pickett is the starter. Trubisky has been the primary backup, dressing on Sundays. And Rudolph has taken very limited reps and [more]
Might Wisconsin land a transfer quarterback before the 2023 season? These are the players who could be intriguing possibilities.