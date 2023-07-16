Will more pass-pro for Cowboys RBs mean less RB routes downfield?

The Cowboys weren’t a great pass-protecting team in 2022. As detailed in Pass-protection remains a concern for the Cowboys, Dallas recently rated on the wrong side of average, arguably leading to many of Dak Prescott’s interception-worthy throws.

Based on this, it’s understandable pass protection is a top priority heading into training camp in 2023. The Cowboys aren’t just focusing their offensive line and tight end group on the task, but they’re emphasizing it with their running back group as well.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said team is asking more from its running backs in pass protection than in years past. New RB coach Jeff Blasko has O-line coaching background. Tony Pollard has “done an outstanding job in a leadership role, and I really like the young guys” in room. pic.twitter.com/uC2KV34KUn — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) June 6, 2023

Teams deploy RBs a number of different ways on passing downs:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In play-action, they fake a handoff and then often settle down as a check-down option or run a route downfield.

They can motion out and run a route from the line of scrimmage.

They can run a route out of the backfield.

They can stay in and pass protect.

Based on statements made above, everyone should expect an increase in pass protection. But how exactly will it be done and at what cost?

With more responsibilities in pass protection, one might assume it means less targets downfield as pass-catchers. Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott combined for 56 receptions for 463 yards and three touchdowns in 2022. Could a decline in production be on the horizon for Dallas’ RB unit?

Possibly, but not necessarily.

Advertisement

The statements made could mean more chip-blocking and/or tougher blitz pick-up assignments.

If the Cowboys continue to run the ball often on early downs, they’ll likely continue to put themselves into obvious passing situations on third downs. Having capable RBs who can assist in blitz pick-up is paramount to survival.

Playing in the NFC East, the Cowboys also face some of the most talented pass-rushers in the NFL. Chip-blocking is an important tool in the pass-blocking arsenal because it provides help to the primary blocker without dedicating a full double-team.

So, in the case of chip-blocking it adds to their pass-protection responsibilities without stealing from their reception opportunities.

Advertisement

Until the Cowboys take the field in Oxnard and show everyone their intentions, it’s tough to say exactly what they mean by more pass protection from their RBs. But it’s clear they placed an emphasis on pass protection in 2023 and that’s a very good thing.

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

More 2023 Season!

Prioritizing the top-5 Cowboys contract negotiations this summer

ESPN panel names Cowboys' Zack Martin top interior lineman in NFL

Cowboys are America's Team, but these Oxnard residents aren't enamored

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire