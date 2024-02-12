More than any other in history, Super Bowl LVIII was about special teams

LAS VEGAS — When a Super Bowl ends, the temptation is to put a neat little bow on the whole thing. But when a Super Bowl is as uncertain and messy as Super Bowl LVIII was, it’s tougher to find the dominance that mattered in the end. The San Francisco 49ers’ defense, especially its defensive line, was about as good as any could be, but in the end, it wasn’t enough to contain Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs became the first team since the 2003-04 New England Patriots to repeat as Super Bowl champs.

Not that the Chiefs were anything special on offense. Mahomes was better in the stat sheet than he was on the field — 34 of 46 for 333 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and a passer rating of 99.3. Beyond his frantic final drive to win the game 25-22 in overtime… well, there were issues.

Kansas City’s defense was equal to the 49ers’ challenge, limiting San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy to 23 completions in 38 attempts for 255 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 89.3. Receiver Jauan Jennings was the best passer on the day, completing one pass on one attempt for a 21-yard touchdown to running back Christian McCaffrey.

So, it was a weird game without an obvious winner… except for two. The special teams units of the Chiefs and 49ers. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, here were all the Super Bowl records set in this game:

Most Field Goals Made, Career – 9, Harrison Butker

Longest Field Goal Made – 57, Harrison Butker

Most 50-Yard Field Goals Made, Game – 2, Jake Moody

Highest Average Punting, Game – 50.8, Tommy Townsend & Mitch Wishnowsky

Most Fumbles Recovered, Career – 4, Patrick Mahomes

Most Field Goals Made, Both Teams – 7, Kansas City (4) vs. San Francisco (3)

Highest Average Punting, Team – 50.8, Kansas City & San Francisco

Fewest Kickoff Returns, Both Teams – 0, Kansas City vs. San Francisco

Fewest Kickoff Return Yards, Both Teams – 0, Kansas City vs. San Francisco

And here were all the records tied in this game:

Most Field Goals Attempted, Career – 10, Harrison Butker

Most Field Goals Made, Game – 4, Harrison Butker

Most Fumbles, Career – 5, Patrick Mahomes

Most Consecutive Games Won – 2, Kansas City

Most Points Overtime Period, Team – 6, Kansas City

Most Field Goals Attempted, Both Teams – 7, Kansas City (4) vs. San Francisco (3)

Most Field Goals Made, Team – 4, Kansas City

Fewest Rushing Touchdowns, Both Teams – 0, Kansas City vs. San Francisco

Fewest Kickoff Returns, Team – 0, Kansas City & San Francisco

Fewest Kickoff Returns Yards, Team – 0, Kansas City & San Francisco

The common thread, for the most part? Special teams on both sides. 49ers kicker Jake Moody set a Super Bowl record with a 55-yard field goal with 14:48 left in the first half, and he held that record for less than two game quarters, as Harrison Butker outdid him with a 57-yarder with 5:01 left in the third quarter.

So, when the defenses were spinning, and the offenses were sputtering, it was really the special teams that stood out more than just about anything else — and for the Chiefs, it really helped to win the day.

Who woulda thunk it?

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire