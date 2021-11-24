Is more no huddle on the way for the Steelers?

We have said since before the season started, this offense is going to be as good as the offensive line. Every week this plays out on the field. Pittsburgh’s offense opens up so much more when the skill players can count on the offensive line to do its job.

On Wednesday, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger addressed the media and was optimistic about the offense trending up after last week’s performance. A significant part of that was the team’s ability to operate in the no-huddle in the fourth quarter. This allowed the Steelers to score 27 points in the quarterback and nearly mount a comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Roethlisberger plays his absolute best when the team uses tempo. If the offensive line can adjust to the line calls Big Ben makes, it frees this offense up to do a lot of things better.

Steelers went no-huddle (gasp) in 4Q vs. LAC: Roethlisberger: "We kind of did a little bit of a no-huddle type thing, if you will. The line was able to, for the first time, really kind of do that—tell them protections and have them do it. Just being able to move the ball." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 24, 2021

