More national love for Dwayne Haskins after 'one of the better throws of the week'

On a dreary night in a mostly empty stadium, rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins sent a much-needed bolt of electricity through Redskins fans across the country with a beautiful 55-yard touchdown pass just before halftime in Thursday night's preseason game.

The pass was perfect. Legitimately. One flick of his wrist, no hitch, no run-up to the throw, just an effortless cannon down the field, right into the arms of wide receiver Robert Davis. The rest of his night was fine, but the throw stood out.

In fact, for the second week in a row, it caught the attention of the national NFL media, and the reviews were quite good.

The young @dh_simba7 just looked like a starting NFL QB in 1 play. Change my prot/gut your defense. Go get you a job young man...#httr @Redskins have a decision?!?!? — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 16, 2019

Beyond the pretty throw, an Important point from Orlovsky is that Haskins changed protections on the play. That's a big step for the rookie, who has struggled in pre-snap decision making, as well as getting out of the huddle fast enough to have the necessary time for pre-snap decisions.

"I'll never forget it," Haskins said after the game of the throw. "I was more proud of what happened pre-snap than anything."

Dwayne Haskins's touchdown pass vs @Bengals Most impressive part of this was he kept his eyes downfield not at the rush @Redskins @dh_simba7 @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/EzyG7i2rKi — Charley Casserly (@CharleyCasserly) August 16, 2019

Patience, #Redskins fans. As I mentioned, the game will steadily start to slow down mentally for Haskins as he gains more reps. Looks much better tonight already.



What a throw. pic.twitter.com/WO2Utu2fCZ



— Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) August 16, 2019

Not all the analysis was as glowing. Haskins made the highlight throw, but he had some misses throughout the night as well.

Dwayne Haskins notes:



-Excellent deep ball under pressure that is making all of the highlight reels. One of the better throws of the week.



-Short area accuracy wasn't great. Left a few behind, left YAC on the table



-Missed three deep passes from clean pocket.











— Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) August 16, 2019

I understand the excitement about Haskins big throw last night, but that was another weak performance overall. Need line to play better, but a lot of pundits bet on him and they should be very worried. — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) August 16, 2019

All in all, another learning night for the rookie, capped by what might be the best throw from a Redskins quarterback in quite a long time.

