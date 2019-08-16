More national love for Dwayne Haskins after 'one of the better throws of the week'

JP Finlay
NBC Sports Washington

On a dreary night in a mostly empty stadium, rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins sent a much-needed bolt of electricity through Redskins fans across the country with a beautiful 55-yard touchdown pass just before halftime in Thursday night's preseason game. 

The pass was perfect. Legitimately. One flick of his wrist, no hitch, no run-up to the throw, just an effortless cannon down the field, right into the arms of wide receiver Robert Davis. The rest of his night was fine, but the throw stood out. 

In fact, for the second week in a row, it caught the attention of the national NFL media, and the reviews were quite good. 

Beyond the pretty throw, an Important point from Orlovsky is that Haskins changed protections on the play. That's a big step for the rookie, who has struggled in pre-snap decision making, as well as getting out of the huddle fast enough to have the necessary time for pre-snap decisions. 

"I'll never forget it," Haskins said after the game of the throw. "I was more proud of what happened pre-snap than anything."

Not all the analysis was as glowing. Haskins made the highlight throw, but he had some misses throughout the night as well.

All in all, another learning night for the rookie, capped by what might be the best throw from a Redskins quarterback in quite a long time. 

