More moves likely on the way for Broncos

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton held a free agency press conference on Friday and while he didn’t know exactly how much salary cap space the team had left at that moment, he did say it was “enough room to do a few things.”

After that, the Broncos created an additional $4.6 million in salary cap space by converting part of wide receiver Tim Patrick’s roster bonus into a signing bonus. Patrick will ultimately still get paid the same amount, but the adjustment will give Denver more cap flexibility in 2022.

After that, the Broncos signed quarterback Josh Johnson and linebacker Alex Singleton to one-year contracts. Those two additions likely weren’t the only two signings Paton was referring to.

Denver still needs a defensive back to play in the slot and Paton indicated that cornerback is a priority position for the Broncos.

“We need to add a corner at some point — or two,” Paton said. “We have some players that are UFAs that we’re talking to. We’ll keep monitoring the guys who get cut and the corners that are still available. We need to add a corner or two, definitely.”

One of the most notable cornerbacks still available is an in-house candidate, Bryce Callahan. Paton confirmed that Denver has been talking with both Callahan and safety Kareem Jackson about potentially re-signing. In addition to Jackson, the team is also taking a look at free agent safety J.R. Reed.

The Broncos also need some help on the offensive line, particularly at right tackle. Paton seemed to hint that might be a position to target in the draft, but it’s worth noting that La’el Collins is also available.

“We’re going to continue to add among the offensive line, whether through free agency or the draft …. We’re going to keep addressing our team and addressing the line. We still have some cap room to do some things, and we have a lot of draft capital as well.”

Paton also said the team is looking for competition for Albert Okwuegbunam and he essentially confirmed the club will add a tight end in the draft.

So while tight end might not be a priority in free agency, Denver appears poised to add at least one more defensive back and right tackle could be a position to watch as well. We are tracking all of the Broncos’ free agency moves on this page.

