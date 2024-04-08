'We are a more mature team'

[Getty Images]

Manchester City midfielder Rodri feels the team will have "more composure and serenity on the pitch" as the reigning European champions facing Real Madrid.

The two sides meet at the Bernabeu for the fourth time in four years when they play the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

Despite coming out on top in last season's semi-final, Rodri feels they cannot focus on that experience this time.

"We are going to face a different Real Madrid. Every season is different. We come here in some of the best shape right now for us this season," said the 27-year-old.

"We have proved ourselves every time we played against them. This is the fourth time and in all of them we had great results, and the ones where we didn't go through it was about 10 or 15 minutes [we lost it]. That's not something we have talked about.

"We are are a more mature team. We have experience of winning this competition and we come here with a different mentality and composure. I wish and hope the experience of winning the tournaments helps us do things right.

"It gives you more composure and serenity on the pitch. Of course, we learn from the past when we lose and win.

"We cannot confuse ourselves and must bring our best because they are always favourites in this competition, and more here at home.

"We know them well and how we have to fight against them."