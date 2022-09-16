More Mahomes magic: Chiefs QB has a great TD on a trademark sidearm pass

We should never get used to Patrick Mahomes' greatness.

Mahomes' first touchdown pass on Thursday night was fantastic. Maybe it wasn't shocking to see, just because we've seen him pull off similar tricks dozens of times in his career.

Mahomes didn't have anything open on a first-and-goal play so he started to scramble to his right. He was nearly sacked but had a nifty sidestep of Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill to keep the play alive. Mahomes kept looking downfield and then, as only a few people on the planet can do, he saw Jerick McKinnon and snapped off a sidearm throw to him after a pump fake. Touchdown, Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes' ability to throw on the move and at all arm angles is one of the most unique parts of his fantastic skill set. It never gets old.

Mahomes has been making plays like that for years. But they're all special. Make sure to appreciate them, even if Mahomes is going to keep putting up highlights like that for many years to come.