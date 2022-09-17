More or less? Cynthia Frelund predicts Week 2 individual stat totals 'NFL Total Access'
With the Patriots facing the Steelers on Sunday, New England head coach Bill Belichick was asked about defending Chase Claypool. Belichick had some fairly lofty praise for the young receiver. “Big, fast, really good hands, big catch radius,” Belichick said in his press conference, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “He’s kind of always open — like covering a [more]
Brian Batko of Post-Gazette Sports joined NBC Sports Boston's "The Camera Guys" to break down Steelers RB Najee Harris' fantasy outlook for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Five things to watch and a prediction for the Packers' Week 2 showdown with the Bears in the home opener at Lambeau Field.
From time to time, someone tries to apply a value to the Dallas Cowboys. From time to time, we’ll point out that it doesn’t matter, because the franchise isn’t for sale. In his most recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, owner Jerry Jones said once again that he won’t be selling America’s Team. [more]
Here's how to watch the matchups on NFL+, the league's new streaming service.
Former NFL quarterback J.T. OSullivan explained why Trey Lance gives the 49ers the best shot at winning the Super Bowl over Jimmy Garoppolo.
One of the Patriots' most impressive streaks -- the longest of its kind in the NFL currently -- could end Sunday in Week 2.
Former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike Martz further explained why he was so unimpressed with Trey Lance's first start -- and loss -- of the 2022 NFL season.
Raiders will be without 3 of their starters Sunday vs Cardinals
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett noticed during Monday night’s game that his old teammate, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, was using the same hand signals he used to use in Seattle. Lockett was mic’d up for the game and can be heard in the highlights telling other Seahawks players what Wilson’s hand signals meant. “If you [more]
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite fantasy football starts and sits for Week 2. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs held off Justin Herbert and the Chargers 27-24 on Thursday Night Football to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was hurting after a shot to the ribs late in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs and head coach Brandon Staley offered an update on his condition on Friday afternoon. Staley said that Herbert suffered fractured rib cartilage, which he noted was better than a fractured bone. He termed Herbert day-to-day [more]
The Cleveland Browns continue to look to churn the bottom of their roster, bringing in five for a tryout.
Punishment comes in different sizes, shapes and forms. For athletes − talent always trumps trouble.
Through the quarterback’s prism, the chance for the Ravens to lock in five years of elite play should have been viewed as a blessing, not a burden
Dominance would have been better. But this could have a longer effect.
Travis Kelce had a team-high five catches and 51 yards in the Chiefs' win against the Chargers on Thursday night.
Favre's alleged involvement in diverting welfare funds to build a volleyball stadium is perhaps the latest, gravest example that his carefully curated image as working class hero-turned-NFL royalty is a facade.