Stockholm, Sweden – 31 August 2022 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, today announced that the number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ), registration number 556882-8908 (“Sinch”), amounts to 838,368,928 on 31 August 2022. The change in the number of shares and votes in June is a result of 183,330 new shares issued upon exercise of warrants within the frame of incentive program LTI 2019. For further information, please contact Ola Elmel